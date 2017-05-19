(Repeats with INVESTMENT FOCUS tag)
By Sujata Rao and Karin Strohecker
LONDON May 19 When rich countries wrote off
billions of dollars of African debt in 2005, they hoped
governments would think twice about borrowing again in costly
foreign currencies.
Over a decade later, most sub-Saharan African countries
still rely on U.S. dollar-denominated debt to finance their
economies. Some investors say this is sowing the seeds of future
debt crises if local currencies devalue and make dollar debt
repayments more expensive.
Aside from South Africa and Nigeria, governments have not
yet done enough to develop capital markets that would have
allowed them to raise more money in their own currencies,
investors say.
United Nations trade body UNCTAD estimates that Africa's
external debt stock rapidly grew to $443 billion by 2013 through
bilateral borrowing, syndicated loans and bonds. But since then
sharp currency devaluations across the continent have pushed up
the cost of servicing this debt pile, which continues to grow.
"We all thought (Africa) was going to be the next emerging
market. Governments should have been getting rid of dollar
liabilities and moving into local currency liabilities, which is
what Brazil did 20 years ago and Mexico 30 years ago," said
Bryan Carter, head of emerging debt at BNP Paribas Investment
Partners.
In 2007 Carter was optimistic enough to hold a third of his
fund in sub-African local debt. Now he has zero exposure outside
of South Africa, he said, adding: "They just fell back into the
'original sin' trap of borrowing in dollars."
After the debt, owed to multilateral organisations such as
the International Monetary Fund, was wiped out, investors such
as Carter were prepared to accept the risks of buying local
currency bonds, in exchange for higher returns.
That would have allowed governments to run their economies,
regardless of exchange rate moves between the U.S. dollar and
domestic currencies. Currency and interest rates fluctuations
have long been a source of emerging market crises.
Stimulating local bond markets, could have helped start a
domestic savings and investment industry and also helped to
reduce the reliance on commodities exports - a major source of
the dollar income needed for debt repayments.
LITTLE PROGRESS
But there's been little progress on the steps needed to
foster local debt markets - pension reform, inflation targeting
and making currencies more flexible. Those markets that have
emerged are small and with low trading volumes, a similar story
to many African equity markets.
Data from Frankfurt-based index provider Concerto Financial
Solutions shows 37 sub-Saharan African nations with outstanding
local currency debt of just under $260 billion by end-2016.
Of that $146 billion is from Africa's most developed
economy, South Africa, while Nigeria accounted for $40 billion -
the only African markets big and liquid enough to qualify for
the GBI-EM index, widely used by emerging debt investors
Concerto said stripping out South Africa, 16 African
countries have borrowed roughly $30 billion in bonds since 2007.
In addition, China has extended tens of billions of dollars in
loans and some countries have new debts to multilateral lenders.
"While Africa's current external debt ratios currently
appear manageable, their rapid growth in several countries is a
concern and requires action if a recurrence of the African debt
crisis of the late 1980s and the 1990s is to be avoided," UNCTAD
warned last year.
Other emerging markets in contrast have shifted almost
entirely to borrowing at home. Debt denominated in emerging
currencies totals about $15 trillion, or 80 percent of the
developing world's bond stock.
EFFORTS AND ACHIEVEMENTS
Investors do note some positives such as better regulation,
growing pension assets and longer 10-20 year bond tenors in many
countries. Kenya recently sold the world's first mobile
phone-based bond to ordinary citizens
And Ghana last month auctioned $2.2 billion in cedi debt,
the largest ever daily transaction in sub-Saharan Africa. The
deal attracted Michael Hasenstab, Franklin Templeton's
high-profile fund manager.
A Ghanaian official said, speaking on condition of
anonymity, the government would focus this year on extending the
maturity of domestic bonds and would not issue Eurobonds.
Zambian finance minister Felix Mutati too said he wanted
domestic borrowing to be the first port of call in future,
noting the 2017 budget was being financed largely on domestic
markets.
"The domestic market, you cannot just go and dip a bucket
into it. It is a delicate operation, the reason being that
government borrowing can crowd out the private sector," Mutati
told Reuters, when asked why the government had continued
borrowing from overseas.
Some argue external borrowing is key in the early stages of
a country's development.
"The (foreign) borrowing has been invested in infrastructure
projects that will drive growth....it is setting the base for
future economic performance," Rwandan central bank governor John
Rwangombwa said.
GROWING EXPONENTIALLY
There is no exact data on volumes in local markets. But
Kenya, one of the bigger markets with some $12 billion worth of
Treasury bonds, trades the equivalent of $16.5 million daily,
stock exchange data shows. South African bonds trade $2 billion
daily.
"Liquidity is never big enough for offshore investors to
really play in and out of the market," said Delphine Arrighi, a
fund manager at Old Mutual Global Investments.
But what is a headache for foreign investors has serious
consequences for countries and some are already apparent.
Lack of liquidity, transparency and hedging mechanisms
contribute to keeping local borrowing costs high. And external
debt ratios have soared as African currencies collapsed against
the dollar from 2013. Zambian government debt has doubled since
2012 and three-quarters is in foreign currency, up from 40
percent back then.
Ghana's debt is over 60 percent of annual economic output,
from 50 percent in 2005. Half is in dollars.
Mozambique's debt default last year may be the first of
many, some fear.
"The debt of these countries has just grown exponentially
and so now they have no hope of getting there with either a new
round of debt relief or default and restructuring," Carter of
BNPIP said. "The priority right now is that they absolutely must
stop borrowing in dollars."
(Additional reporting by Duncan Miriri in Nairobi; Clement
Uwiringiyimana in Kigali; Chris Mfula in Lusaka and Matthew
Mpoke Bigg in Accra; editing by Anna Willard)