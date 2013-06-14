By Tim Cocks and David Dolan
| LAGOS/JOHANNESBURG, June 14
LAGOS/JOHANNESBURG, June 14 With its rows of
wooden shacks selling street food and cut-price haircuts, Lagos
island's McCarthy Street isn't the kind of place you'd think to
raise a glass of bubbly. But turn into a side door on one of its
ramshackle buildings, and there's a small bar stocking Moet &
Chandon, along with Hennessey brandy, Johnnie Walker whisky and
Bailey's liqueur.
The regulars at the Corner Lounge, which on a recent night
included a bar worker and a fitness instructor, don't have money
to burn like Nigeria's oil-rich elite, but they might still
splash out now and then on a $110 bottle of champagne, says
manager Peter Ode.
"When you do champagne or expensive brandy it shows you're a
big deal," said 27-year-old Ode, flanked by backlit bottles of
expensive bubbly and spirits lined along mirrored shelves.
"You deserve more attention than the guys who buy beer."
Not so long ago, for luxury goods retailers the African
market boiled down to a tiny elite, in some cases just a corrupt
ruling clique.
Not any more. Although millions of Africans remain stuck in
crushing poverty, disposable incomes are on the up.
As economies boom, the elite circles are widening and a
growing middle class is aspiring to finer things.
Luxury firms like LVMH, which makes Moet and
Hennessey as well as Louis Vuitton handbags, are targeting the
burgeoning ranks of what South African retailers call "black
diamonds", or affluent African professionals.
Africa's population of "high net worth individuals" grew at
4 percent in 2010-2011, the fastest after Latin America,
according to a report on global wealth by consultancy Capgemini.
But unlike diamond watches or flashy cars, still out of
reach to all but a few, luxury alcohol is a display of
prosperity even middle-income earners can afford from time to
time, giving retailers access to a larger chunk of the African
pyramid.
"EVERYBODY BUYS"
As in most regions, Africa's rich remain the prime target.
"Everybody buys, black or white," said Martin Moyo, the
manager of Cafe Della Salute, a restaurant and bar in
Johannesburg's upscale suburb of Sandton.
Even on weeknights the sleek bar is crowded with young men
in designer jeans and Italian sneakers and women in impossibly
high heels.
Spirits are particularly popular, Moyo said, with west
Africans expats tending to favour Remy Martin and Hennessey,
while locals opt for Johnnie Walker and Jameson.
The menu would exhaust the most serious whisky drinker: 9
types of Glenfiddich, 7 of Johnnie Walker and 6 of Jameson.
It would also test the deepest of pockets, with a rare
64-year-old Glenfiddich going for 150,000 rand ($15,100) a shot.
Although that has yet to be opened, a 40-year-old bottle, still
a hefty 2,700 rand a shot, is half empty.
On Friday night at Rhapsody night club in Lagos's Victoria
Island - a sliver of sand between a lagoon and the Atlantic
housing one of the world's highest concentrations of
millionaires - waiters bearing ice buckets bustle among the well
dressed.
At the VIP table, Jide Adenuga, from one of Nigeria's
wealthiest families, sips pink Montaudon champagne next to a
bucket of five bottles. His company last year secured exclusive
import rights for the brand. "Nigerians love champagne. It's the
most prestigious form of alcohol," he said.
Top-end Nigerian fashion designer Alexander Amosu this month
brought out the world's most expensive champagne, 'Gout de
Diamants' (taste of diamonds), selling at $1.8 million a bottle.
"ASPIRATION"
But it isn't just Africa's wealthy who have a taste for
expensive alcohol. Pricey bottles of Johnnie Walker are a
familiar sight even in 'shebeens', the informal taverns common
in South Africa's black townships, where drinkers sometimes mix
expensive spirits with soft drinks like Fanta.
In the Nigerian capital Abuja, a fast-food joint called
Southern Fried Chicken selling meals for 1,200 Nigerian naira
($7.45) also has Moet in its fridge for seven times that sum.
"A lot of our spirits consumption is driven by status and
aspiration," said Diageo's spirit brand manager Felix
Enwemadu, in charge of labels like Johnnie Walker, who puts
Nigeria's imported spirits market currently at $125-$160 million
a year, and growing at a rate of 19 percent annually.
"The emerging consumer, when he wants to show off, he will
buy spirits ... and when there's a challenge with his income
he'll return to beer."
As the market grows, so does competition. For years Pernod
Ricard's only toehold in Africa was South Africa. Last
November, the owner of Absolut vodka and Perrier-Jouet champagne
said Africa was a key growth market.
It now has subsidiaries in Nigeria, Kenya and Angola, with
plans to open up in Ghana and Namibia.
"Africans in the big cities seek big international brands,
and for us that means double-digit growth," said Laurent Pillet,
the firm's managing director for sub Saharan Africa.