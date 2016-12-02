KIGALI Dec 2 African exchanges should seek the
elimination of capital gains tax on their securities and roll
out new products like derivatives in the face of decreased
interest from foreign investors, market participants said.
Global funds, who sought African assets in the years up to
2015, have been cutting their holdings, due to the commodity
price crash last year and the anticipated interest rates
increase in the United States.
Adding to the challenge, economic growth in Africa is
projected to be the slowest in two decades this year, reflected
in bourses like Nigeria, where daily volumes have shrunk by two
thirds to $10 million, as foreign investors quit, put off by the
slowdown and capital controls.
Karim Hajji, the chief executive of the Casablanca Stock
Exchange, said other economies should learn from that.
"I don't think governments should impose capital controls or
things like that because that doesn't work," he said, adding
that incentives like removal of capital gains tax would help.
Morocco, which does not levy a capital gains tax on stock
investments, is enjoying a 20 percent rally this year, bucking
the trend among others on the continent where prices are down.
Executives of stock markets and brokerages gathered at a
meeting of the African Securities Exchange's Association (ASEA)
in Rwanda this week said introduction of additional investment
products would help curb outflows.
"Our markets are really crying out for product development.
We have been playing vanilla for too long," said Kenneth
Minjire, head of securities at Nairobi-based Genghis Capital.
African bourses rely too heavily on stocks and bonds and
investors usually say they are small and illiquid.
The introduction of derivatives like stocks and currency
futures will help to boost liquidity and attract new investors,
Minjire said.
Only South Africa's JSE offers derivatives like
commodity contracts on the continent.
Kenya's Nairobi Securities Exchange, has been
testing its derivatives trading platform, whose launch has been
postponed several times, but it is now expected next year.
"We are looking at the derivatives market coming into life
and we are looking at new products," Geoffrey Odundo, the chief
executive of the NSE, said, adding the bourse wanted to offer
currency futures and exchange traded funds.
Oscar Onyema, the chief executive of the Nigeria Stock
Exchange, whose bourse was hammered due to exchange controls
earlier this year, said governments needed to make it easier for
global funds to gain access to trading including allowing
investors to lend and borrow securities.
"African capital markets need to work with the government to
make sure the ease of doing business, the environment is highly
de-risked such that it is attractive for global flows to come
here," he said.
Other executives said there is no substitute for
strengthening African economies.
"There is a need for African countries to introduce new
sectors of activity, diversify the economy, and make those
economies more resilient to short term fluctuations," said Sunil
Benimadhu, the CEO of the Stock Exchange of Mauritius.
