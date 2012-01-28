By Yara Bayoumy
| ADDIS ABABA
ADDIS ABABA Jan 28 Standing on what was
once Ethiopia's oldest maximum security prison, the new African
Union headquarters funded by China is a symbol of the Asian
giant's push to stay ahead in Africa and gain greater access to
the continent's resources.
Critics point to an imbalance in what they see as the new
"Scramble for Africa". But the prospect of growing Chinese
economic influence is welcomed by African leaders, who see
Beijing as a partner to help build their economies at a time
when Europe and the United States are mired in economic turmoil.
And Africans are hoping for more Chinese largesse.
"The future prospects of our partnership are even brighter,"
Ethiopian Prime Minister Meles Zenawi said on Saturday at the
new headquarters' multi-storey amphitheatre, where an African
heads of states' summit will take place on Sunday and
Monday .
"China - its amazing re-emergence and its commitments for a
win-win partnership with Africa - is one of the reasons for the
beginning of the African renaissance," he said.
The brown marble and glass monolith was fully paid for by
China, right down to the office furniture, and cost $200
million. The office complex and almost 100 metre (330 foot)
tower is Addis Ababa's tallest building by far.
For the past decade, Africa has recorded economic growth of
an average of 5 percent but its under-developed infrastructure
has in part hindered its capacity to develop further.
Chinese companies are changing that. They are building roads
and investing in the energy sector, and are active in areas such
as telecoms technology.
China's most senior political adviser, Jia Qinglin, said
trade between the two partners had grown to $150 billion, and
the unveiling of the headquarters was a "milestone" in the ties
between China and Africa.
As the biggest consumer of iron-ore, China has a relentless
hunger for African minerals and energy.
Beijing now appears keener to flex its diplomatic muscle in
the continent. It has also contributed $4.5 million for the
African Union peacekeeping force battling Islamist militants in
Somalia.
Outside the complex, hundreds of Chinese support staff,
delegates and officials snapped pictures of their country's most
ostentatious presence yet in Africa.
Critics point to land grabs and mistreatment of African
workers on Chinese-funded projects. Even when it comes to job
opportunities, in some instances China brings in teams of
workers and technical experts.
Yet African officials insist they aren't being manipulated
by China, and say the relationship is not based on aid but on
trade and development.
"There are people who still consider Africans like children
who can be easily manipulated. The good thing about this
partnership is that it's give and take," the Democratic Republic
of Congo's ambassador to Washington, Faida Mitifu, told Reuters.
(Editing by James Macharia and Alessandra Rizzo)