ABUJA May 8 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang pledged
"no strings" support for Africa's development on Thursday,
saying the world's second-largest economy would not meddle in
the continent's internal affairs.
"All China's support for Africa will come with no political
strings attached," Li said, speaking at the World Economic Forum
on Africa being held in the Nigerian capital Abuja.
"We will not interfere with Africa's internal affairs or ask
something impossible of Africa," he added.
Li, who is on a state visit to Africa, also said China was
confident about expanding its economy by around 7.5 percent this
year, in line with the government's growth target.
The remarks from Li follows data that showed China's trade
sector returning to slight growth in April as orders to the
United States and Europe surged, though the outlook remains
cloudy.
On Monday in Addis Ababa, Li unveiled extra aid for Africa
totalling at least $12 billion, and offered to share advanced
technology with the continent to help with development of
high-speed rail.
