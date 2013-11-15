BANJUL/TAIPEI Gambia's government will cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan with immediate effect, President Yahya Jammeh's office said, a move which could threaten warming ties between China and Taiwan.

The small West African state was one of a few African countries, along with Burkina Faso and Swaziland, to recognise self-ruled Taiwan, which China regards as a renegade province to be recovered by force if necessary.

"This decision has been taken in our strategic national interest," the president's office said in a statement on Thursday.

"We are proud that we have been a very strong and reliable partner of the ROC (Republic of China, or Taiwan) for the past 18 years, the results of which are there for every Taiwanese to see,"

It said Gambia and Taiwan would remain friends, but Taipei expressed shock at the announcement.

"The Taiwan government expresses shock and regret toward this decision," Deputy Foreign Minister Simon Ko told reporters.

Wang Chien-yeh, head of the ministry's Department of West Asian and African Affairs, added that Taiwan had officially "suspended" its relations with Gambia, not terminated them.

China has yet to publicly respond to the news.

China says Taiwan has no right to diplomatic recognition as it is part of China. The two have been governed separately since the Communist Party won the Chinese civil war in 1949, and the Nationalists fled across a 180-km (110-mile)-wide strait to Taiwan.

LOW-KEY APPROACH

But the two sides have engaged in an unofficial diplomatic truce since signing a series of landmark trade and economic agreements in 2008, as China tries to convince Taiwan of its friendly intentions after decades of hostility and suspicion.

Zhang Zhexin, who studies Taiwan policy at the Shanghai Institute for International Studies, said Beijing would likely deal with the issue in a low-key way to avoid upsetting Taiwan.

"We won't take the initiative to spread this news around," he said. "This has nothing to do with cross-strait ties. Gambia has its own development needs."

Gambia is the second African state to announce a change in its diplomatic relationship with China this week.

Officials in the tiny island nation of Sao Tome and Principe said on Tuesday that China planned to open a trade mission to promote projects there.

That decision comes 16 years after China broke off relations over the central African nation's diplomatic recognition of Taiwan.

Sao Tome officials did not say whether the new cooperation deal with Beijing would affect diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Taiwan Foreign Minister David Lin told legislators in Taipei it seemed unlikely Sao Tome would switch recognition to China but added Taiwan will "review its existing assistance programmes for Sao Tome to see if any adjustment is necessary".

Sao Tome and Principe's economy is heavily dependent on cocoa exports but its position in the middle of the oil-rich Gulf of Guinea has raised interest in its potential as a possible future oil and gas producer. (Writing by Pap Saine; Additional reporting by Clare Jim and Michael Gold in TAIPEI and Ben Blanchard in BEIJING; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg, Eric Walsh and Ron Popeski)