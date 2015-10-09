BARCELONA, Oct 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The Horn of
Africa is becoming drier in step with global warming,
researchers said on Friday, contradicting some climate models
predicting rainier weather patterns in a region that has
suffered frequent food crises linked to drought.
A new study using a sediment core extracted from the Gulf of
Aden found the East African region covering Somalia, Djibouti
and Ethiopia has dried at an unusually fast rate over the past
century.
Lead author Jessica Tierney, an associate professor at the
University of Arizona, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation the
research team was confident the drying was linked to rising
emissions of climate-changing greenhouse gases, and was expected
to continue as the region heats up further.
"If the region becomes dry, like we think it might get, that
completely changes your models for food security and
agriculture," she said.
Study co-author Peter deMenocal of Columbia University's
Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory warned that many aid groups are
expecting "a wetter, greener future for the Horn of Africa". But
the new findings show "the exact opposite is occurring".
The study could have important implications for a region
that has suffered political instability and violence alongside
regular droughts and hunger in recent decades, forcing people
from their homes and fuelling piracy on the seas off Somalia.
The scientists used isotopes from leaf waxes found in the
1-metre sediment sample from the ocean bed - extracted while
dodging Somali pirates in 2001 - to compare rates of drying over
the past 2,000 years.
When the climate is drier, leaf waxes are more enriched with
heavy hydrogen isotopes. The scientists detected an increasing
shift towards heavy hydrogen in the last century as the climate
dried out after a wet period during the Little Ice Age from
1450-1850.
"What we see in the paleoclimate record from the last 2,000
years is evidence that the Horn of Africa is drier when there
are warm conditions on Earth, and wetter when it is colder,"
Tierney said.
Global-scale models used to predict future changes have
suggested the region would become wetter due to higher rainfall
in the "short rains" season from September to November.
But the new study, published in Science Advances, said those
gains may be offset by declining rainfall during the "long
rains" season from March to May, on which local rain-fed
agriculture relies.
Tierney said the findings would increase uncertainty around
climate predictions now, but should help build a more accurate
picture in the longer run.
More work is needed to develop finer-resolution regional
models that can more accurately predict precipitation shifts in
both rainy seasons, as well as to clarify the link between
greenhouse gas emissions and drying, she said.
