BARCELONA, Nov 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The World
Bank aims to drive more funding into efforts to help African
countries withstand climate change impacts and boost their clean
energy production through a $16 billion plan revealed on
Tuesday.
The "Africa Climate Business Plan" lays out investments to
make the continent's people, land, water and cities more
resilient to droughts, floods, storms and rising seas, increase
access to green energy, and strengthen early warning systems.
World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim said sub-Saharan
Africa is "highly vulnerable to climate shocks", which could
have deep effects on everything from child stunting to malaria
and food price increases.
"This plan identifies concrete steps that African
governments can take to ensure that their countries will not
lose hard-won gains in economic growth and poverty reduction,
and they can offer some protection from climate change," he
added in a statement.
The plan outlines measures for "fast-tracking" adaptation to
climate change, costing almost $10.7 billion from 2016 to 2020.
They include helping some 10 million farmers adopt
resource-efficient techniques and hardier crop varieties,
improving water management in the Niger, Lake Chad and Zambezi
basins, reducing coastal erosion, strengthening flood
protection, and restoring degraded land and forests.
The African region requires $5 billion to $10 billion per
year to prepare for global warming of 2 degrees Celsius, the
plan said, an amount that could rise to $20 billion to $50
billion by mid-century.
But experts say pledges from some 170 countries to curb
their planet-warming emissions would still permit global average
temperatures to increase between 2.7 and 3.7 degrees from
pre-industrial times, suggesting adaptation costs will be
higher.
Levels of funding for adaptation in Africa today amount to
an annual $3 billion at most, "which is negligible considering
the needs", the World Bank plan said.
PARIS PRIORITY
Ahead of U.N. climate talks in Paris from Monday, tasked
with agreeing a new global deal to curb global warming, the bank
said its plan's emphasis on climate adaptation fitted priorities
expressed by African states in their national action plans
submitted as a basis for the deal.
Nearly two-thirds of African country plans estimate their
finance needs for adaptation, a much higher figure than for the
rest of the world, the bank noted.
Funding for climate action is likely to be a sticking point
at the U.N. negotiations. Developed countries are reluctant to
commit to increasing the $100 billion a year they have promised
to mobilise for poorer nations worldwide by 2020, when a new
agreement would take effect.
On energy, the World Bank plan aims to invest in boosting
solar, hydro and geothermal generation capacity, and to provide
5 million off-grid consumers with access to modern energy
services by 2023, when the funding would have produced results.
The cost of that part of the plan is estimated at $5.4
billion.
The bank said it expected to contribute around $5.7 billion
to achieving the $16.1 billion plan, as part of an effort to
increase the share of its own financing dedicated to climate
action by one-third by 2020.
In addition, around $2.2 billion is foreseen from a range of
international climate funds, $2 billion from donor governments
and others in the development community, $3.5 billion from the
private sector, and $0.7 billion from African domestic sources.
An additional $2 billion would need to be found to deliver
on the plan, the bank said.
"While adapting to climate change and mobilising the
necessary resources remain an enormous challenge, the plan
represents a critical opportunity to support a priority set of
climate-resilient initiatives in Africa," said Makhtar Diop, the
World Bank's vice president for Africa.
The plan also identifies longer-term outcomes that could be
achieved by 2026, at an estimated cost of $21.3 billion.
