* Exports to Asia hindered by freight, Brent-Dubai spread
* Flows to India fall by a further 17 pct
* Indian refiners seek more crude flexibility
LONDON, June 1 West African crude oil exports to
Asia are set to fall by more than 9 percent in June to 1.8
million barrels per day (bpd), according to a Reuters survey of
traders and ship-tracking data.
The drop from May marks the second month of declines since
the exports hit 2.43 million bpd in April, the highest level in
at least 10 years.
Exports to China, typically the single largest Asian buyer
of West African crude, increased by one to 33 cargoes in total.
Buyers took a range of grades, including several of Angolan
crudes, such as Cabinda, in addition to cargoes of Cameroon's
Kole, Ghana's Jubilee and Ceiba from Equitorial Guinea.
But bookings to India fell again, shedding a further four
cargoes from May to roughly 16, or 507,000 bpd, in total.
Indian refiners were the primary force behind the April
buying frenzy, booking 34 cargoes as they looked to restock
following the end of the financial year and to secure light
sweet crudes to meet surging local gasoline demand.
June bookings were hindered by increased freight rates from
West Africa to Asia, as well as by a widening in Brent's premium
to Dubai crude to five-month highs, limited the arbitrage flow
from the Atlantic Basin to Asia.
While state-run Indian refineries such as Indian Oil Corp
(IOC), MRPL and BPCL run regular tenders to purchase West
African crudes, they are working to gain increasing flexibility
in their crude slate, and IOC recently purchased its first cargo
of Russia's Urals crude.
Independent refiners such as Reliance and Essar already look
for the best price when buying crude oil, making them much less
reliable buyers of West African crudes.
IOC is also cutting the volumes for some of its term deals
for crude oil in order to buy more on the spot market and get
the best prices.
There were no confirmed bookings to other countries in the
region, such as Japan, Korea, Australia or Vietnam.
COUNTRY JUNE CARGOES BPD '000s MAY CARGOES BPD '000s
CHINA 33 1,045 32 980
INDIA 16 507 20 613
INDONESIA 4 127 5 153
TAIWAN 4 127 5 153
JAPAN 0 0 0 0
S. KOREA 0 0 0 0
OTHERS 0 0 3 95
TOTAL 57 1,806 65 1,994
(Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Pravin Char and William
Hardy)