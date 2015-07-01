* Exports to India nearly double in July
* Traders say sales from storage mask total
* Ten-year low in Nigerian differentials speeds sales
By Libby George
LONDON, July 1 West African crude oil exports to
Asia are on track to surpass 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd)
in July, the second-highest level this year, Reuters data and a
survey of traders showed.
The total is second only to April's 2.43 million bpd - the
highest in at least 10 years - and traders said the final tally
could grow as other cargoes sail from floating storage.
The 15 percent boost from the previous month came on the
back of a near-doubling in bookings to India, with independent
refinery Reliance alone securing roughly 8 million barrels to
load in July on four cargoes.
Indian refiners, including Reliance, have favoured spot
purchases of crude this year to get the best price in a market
awash with light, sweet oil.
Nigeria dislodged Saudi Arabia as India's largest crude oil
supplier in May, and Reliance increased its purchases of African
crudes that month to a quarter of its total, up from 19 percent
a year earlier.
Nigeria has slashed prices to help it find new outlets as it
grapples with shale oil-induced oversupply; official
differentials hit 10-year lows in June.
But new sales have been hindered over the past month by
traders looking to offload millions of barrels of oil held in
storage.
Traders warned that such sales could mask the total amount
of West African crude that Asian buyers are taking.
"The crude that's going to Asia will have been a mixture of
floating, June and July," one trader said.
Tenders from Indian refiners IOC and HPCL and Indonesia's
Pertamina were awarded to traders such as Glencore and Shell,
which will supply them with cargoes from floating storage or
those that loaded earlier in the year.
ExxonMobil booked at least two cargoes to sail to Australia,
while other traders booked cargoes to Singapore.
But with the oversupply encouraging refiners worldwide to
experiment with crude slates, some of the cargoes could end up
with less frequent buyers, such as South Korea.
Earlier this month, South Korea's GS Caltex bought 920,000
barrels of West African crude, likely Angola's Cabinda, from
Unipec.
COUNTRY JULY CARGOES BPD '000s JUNE CARGOES BPD '000s
CHINA 30 919 33 1,045
INDIA 30 919 16 507
INDONESIA 1 31 4 127
TAIWAN 4 122 4 127
JAPAN 0 0 0 0
S. KOREA 0 0 0 0
OTHERS 4 122 0 0
TOTAL 69 2,115 57 1,806
