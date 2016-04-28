LUSAKA, April 28 Zambia's kwacha will remain on
the ropes next week as dollar buying drains greenback supplies,
while Nigeria's naira would also start on the backfoot as
government stalls over the implementation of this year's budget.
ZAMBIA
The kwacha is likely to remain under pressure due to
low foreign exchange supplies in Africa's second-biggest copper
producer as prices for the metal weakened.
At 1300 GMT on Thursday, the kwacha was trading at 9.6000
per dollar, down from a close of 9.3500 a week ago.
"Dollar demand has risen ahead of supply. Unless we see
exporters selling dollars, the kwacha will remain under
pressure," one commercial bank trader said.
NIGERIA
Nigeria's naira would remain flat on the parallel
market and the official exchange, as businesses continued to
wait for government to approve its spending plans for the year,
a delay that has seen a slowdown in economic activities.
Nigeria's parliament and President Muhammadu Buhari are yet
to reach agreement on the 2016 budget, stalling the
implementation of crucial fiscal plans.
The naira was broadly flat at 321 to the dollar on the
parallel market on Thursday, against 322 a dollar last week, and
held steady around the official peg of 197 at interbank market.
Traders said the budget crisis in Africa's biggest economy
was taking its toll on economic activities and causing
businesses to defer investment decisions.
GHANA
The cedi is seen steady as traders say there is sufficient
dollar supply to meet corporate demand.
At 1100 GMT the cedi stood at 3.8000 to the dollar on
compared to 3.8250-3.8330 to the dollar by 1100 GMT a week ago.
"Demand for the greenback is not expected to be particularly
stronger in the week ahead than in previous weeks, and as such
the pair is expected to remain flat in the face of adequate
dollar supply," said Biggles Amponsah of Accra-based Dortis
Research.
KENYA
The shilling is seen firming, helped by subsiding
importer dollar demand from oil and manufacturing companies.
At 0915 GMT, banks quoted the shilling at 101.05/15 to the
dollar, versus last Thursday's close of 101.15/25.
"The bias for the Kenyan shilling will be on the
strengthening side, the main driver being the easing of end
month demand," a senior trader at one commercial bank said.
TANZANIA
The shilling is seen trading in a tight band, helped
by healthy inflows.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,185/2,195 to the
dollar on Thursday, stronger than 2,195/2,205 a week ago.
"The shilling is expected to remain stable for the time
being due to end-of-month inflows," said currency trader at CRDB
Bank Moses Kawiche.
UGANDA
The shilling is set to gain, helped by a liquidity
mop up and a tailing off of demand from corporate firms.
At 0936 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,335/3,345, weaker than last Thursday's close of 3,305/3,315.
"Demand is going off and also liquidity will thin out a
little bit after the mop up," said a trader at a leading
commercial bank.
"The (shilling's) tone will be appreciation," he said after
the central bank removed 322 billion shillings ($98 million)
worth of liquidity from the interbank via a 7-day repo.
($1 = 3,328.0000 Ugandan shillings)
(Reporting by Chris Mfula, Oludare Mayowa, Matthew Mpoke Bigg,
Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, Elias Biryabarema; Compiled by Mfuneko
Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)