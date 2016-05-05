NAIROBI May 5 Kenya's shilling and Ghana's cedi
were expected to strengthen next week, while several other
currencies were likely to hold steady. But traders expected
Zambia's kwacha to stay under pressure.
KENYA
The Kenyan shilling was expected to strengthen over
next week, helped by subdued demand for dollars from importers.
At 1110 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling a
100.50/100.70, stronger than last Thursday's 101.10/101.20
close. The shilling has already strengthened by 1.6 percent
against the dollar so far this year.
"The shilling is likely to gain due to the low import bill,"
said a trader from a leading commercial bank.
GHANA
The cedi is expected to extend its rally against the dollar
next week, supported by adequate dollar demand.
At 1130 GMT, the cedi stood at 3.8050/3.8150 to the dollar,
compared to 3.8200 a week ago.
"The confidence in the cedi's performance over the past few
months continues to grow," said Biggles Amponsah of Accra-based
Dortis Research.
NIGERIA
Nigeria's naira is expected to remain steady at the official
interbank window and on the parallel market, as businesses await
the passing of the 2016 budget and as the economy slows.
The local currency was unchanged at 321 to the dollar on the
parallel market on Thursday. It was trading around the official
peg of 197 at interbank market.
"Many businesses are patiently waiting for the resolution of
the budget issue between the president and the lawmakers so that
the economy could roar back to life again," one trader said.
TANZANIA
The Tanzanian shilling is expected to hold firm against the
dollar, supported by flows of dollars that came in at the end of
April from companies seeking to meet tax obligations and to pay
salaries.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,185/2,195 to the
dollar on Thursday, unchanged from a week ago.
"The shilling will likely remain stable at the same levels
next week," said William Francis, a dealer at Commercial Bank of
Africa Tanzania.
ZAMBIA
The kwacha is likely to remain under pressure next
week due to a limited supply of dollars.
By 1209 GMT, the currency was quoted at 9.6900/9.7100 to the
dollar, compared with 9.6000 a week ago.
"With dollar liquidity being scarce, momentum remains on
kwacha depreciation," the Zambian branch of South Africa's First
National Bank (FNB) said in a note.
UGANDA
The Ugandan shilling is expected to hold firm next
week, helped by the central bank's move to draw excess shilling
liquidity from the market.
At 1101 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,330/3,340, weaker than last Thursday's close of 3,325/3,335.
"The mop up will help deflate any depreciation pressures
that were forming," said a trader at a leading commercial bank,
after the Bank of Uganda (BoU) on Thursday removed 512 billion
shillings worth of excess liquidity via a seven-day repo.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula, Oludare Mayowa, Matthew Mpoke Bigg,
Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Edmund
Blair)