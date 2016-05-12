LAGOS May 12 Nigeria's naira will likely weaken
against the dollar next week after the country increased
gasoline prices by 67 percent, while a positive review from the
International Monetary Fund could keep Ghana's cedi steady.
NIGERIA
The naira is seen depreciating after the West
African country raised gasoline prices by 67 percent.
The local currency weakened to 324 to the dollar on the
parallel market on Thursday, down 1.25 percent compared to last
week's close, while trading at 199.40 to the dollar on the
official interbank market, around the 197 official peg rate.
"There is dollar scarcity right now in the market, even at
324 naira you can't find dollar to buy," one trader told
Reuters. Traders said expected pressure from fuel importers
could further push down the naira value in the coming days.
GHANA
The cedi could remain firm on expected greenback
inflows following a positive review of Ghana's fiscal
consolidation plan by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The cedi has steadied in recent months on sustained forex
inflows from offshore and local dollar sellers, including the
central bank. The bank sold at 3.8195 to the greenback at 1100
GMT on Thursday, from 3.8150 a week ago and down 0.51 percent
year-to-date, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"Driven by adequate dollar supply from major sectors, the
pair could touch 3.8170 in the period," analyst Joseph Biggles
Amponsah of the Accra-based Dortis Research said.
Ghana, which exports gold, cocoa and oil, signed a
three-year, $918 million deal with the IMF a year ago to restore
fiscal balance and the Fund said on Wednesday it was broadly
satisfied with implementation of the programme so far.
KENYA
The shilling was expected to stay around the 100.50
to 100.70 level next week, with demand for dollars from
manufacturers and other companies matched by the steady inflows
of foreign exchange from exporters.
By 0653 GMT, the shilling was quoted at 100.45/65, compared
with last Thursday's close of 100.40/50.
"We remain locked between 100.50 and 100.70. Unless big
orders come in from manufacturers and exporters, as of now
demand and supply remain well matched," said a trader from a
commercial bank.
TANZANIA
The shilling is expected to hold steady, helped by
subdued demand for the U.S. currency.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling between 2,185 and 2,195
to the dollar on Thursday, unchanged from a week ago.
"All the demand for dollars is currently quenched by the
available supply in the market," said William Francis, a dealer
at Commercial Bank of Africa Tanzania.
ZAMBIA
The kwacha is likely to remain on the back foot,
pressured by low foreign exchange supplies.
"There is very limited supply of dollars from mining
companies and other exporters and demand is on the increase,"
one commercial bank trader said.
The currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer
traded at 9.9700/9.9900 per dollar compared with 9.6900 last
Thursday.
UGANDA
Ugandan markets were closed on Thursday for the inauguration
of President Yoweri Museveni for another five-year term.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa, Kwasi Kpodo, Edmund Blair,
Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala and Chris Mfula; Compiled by Zimasa
Mpemnyama; Editing by James Macharia)