LAGOS May 26 Uncertainty surrounds trade on the
Nigerian currency after the central bank announced plans for a
flexible foreign exchange policy, while the Zambian kwacha will
likely weaken as foreign currency flows are reduced.
NIGERIA
Nigeria's naira is expected to trade cautiously in
as currency traders and investors await clarity from the central
bank on its latest foreign exchange policy.
The local currency weakened to 360 against the dollar on the
parallel market on Thursday, from 342 a dollar last week, but
continued to trade around the peg rate of 197 to the dollar on
the official interbank market.
On Tuesday, the central bank said it would adopt a flexible
exchange rate policy, a shift from a peg for the naira seen as
over valued, which had hampered investment. The bank has only
said it will give guidance within days.
"We are waiting for clarity on the new policy and until the
central bank comes up with modalities for the flexible foreign
exchange market, the market will be trading cautiously," one
dealer said.
ZAMBIA
The kwacha is expected to remain on the back foot as
reduced foreign exchange flows into Africa's second-largest
copper producer restrict supply.
At 1324 GMT on Thursday, commercial banks quoted the kwacha
at 10.3100 from 10.2400 a week ago.
"We are likely to see a slowdown in corporate dollar selling
early next week after the month end and that will put pressure
on the kwacha," one commercial bank trader said.
GHANA
Ghana's cedi is expected to remain under pressure due
to growing dollar demand by corporate institutions and commerce
operators without a matching supply, an analyst said.
The cedi, which has rallied to a year high this month on
sustained forex inflows, began shedding the gains last week as
multinational's repatriated quarterly dividends abroad.
The dollar-cedi rate traded at 3.8800 at 1025 GMT on
Thursday, down from 3.8375 a week ago.
"In the face of strong corporate demand and thin liquidity,
the pair is set to break through the 3.9 levels and head towards
the resistant 4.0 in the weeks that follow if we don't see
improved liquidity in the market," analyst Joseph Biggles
Amponsah of the Accra-based Dortis Research said.
KENYA
The shilling is expected to hold steady, with dollar
inflows from charities and agricultural exports seen matching
importer demand, traders said.
At 0956 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
100.60/70 to the dollar from last Thursday's close of 100.70/80.
"The shilling is expected to trade within the bound of
100.50-101.00 in the week to come due to well matched supply of
dollars from charities and agricultural exports to demand from
importers," a trader at one commercial bank said.
TANZANIA
The shilling is seen stable, helped by month-end
inflows from mining companies and non-governmental
organisations.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,187/2,197 to the
dollar on Thursday, unchanged from a week ago.
"I don't see the shilling crossing the 2,200 barrier next
week. It will likely continue to trade in the same 2,180-2,190
levels thanks to expected month-end inflows," said William
Francis, a dealer at Commercial Bank of Africa Tanzania.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa, Chris Mfula, Kwasi Kpodo, John
Ndiso, Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Compiled by Tanisha Heiberg;
Editing by James Macharia)