DAR ES SALAAM, March 30 Tanzania's shilling
looks likely to hold steady next week on increased dollar
inflows from mining and the corporate sector, while Ghana's cedi
is not expected to extend recent gains as investors await a
replacement for the central bank governor.
TANZANIA
The Tanzanian shilling is expected to hold steady
against the dollar in the days ahead, helped by increased dollar
inflows from mining and corporate sectors.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,233/2,238 to the
dollar on Thursday compared to 2,228/2,238 a week ago.
"There has been an increase of supply of dollars to the
market from mining companies plus end-of-month inflows from
corporates. But, we don't see the local currency moving one way
or the other next week," CRDB Bank trader Moses Kawiche said.
GHANA
Ghana's cedi is also seen flat against the dollar as
investors await a replacement for central bank governor
Abdul-Nashiru Issahaku who resigned on Wednesday.
After touching record lows of 4.7420 to the dollar early
this month, the cedi has regained strength, rallying to 4.3700
by mid-morning on Thursday compared with 4.5600 a week ago. It
is down 2.9 percent since January, according to Reuters data.
"...Amidst a rate cut and the Governor's resignation, the
cedi's recent gains are likely not to be extended into next week
as market participants assimilate both decisions," Dortis
Research analyst, Joseph Biggles Amponsah, said.
The central bank on Monday slashed its benchmark interest
rate by 200 basis points to 23.5 percent, the biggest cut for
more than a decade.
NIGERIA
Nigeria's naira is seen range bound in the coming
week after the central bank set the rate for retail customers at
close to its official rate for consumers in its bid to lure
people away from the black market and achieve currency
convergence.
The naira was quoted at 380 to the dollar on the black
market on Thursday, stronger than the 400-per-dollar rate it
traded at last week, having closed at 306.50 a dollar on the
official interbank market on Wednesday, compared with 308 last
week.
On Tuesday, the central bank set a new naira rate of 362 per
dollar which will bring bureaus' selling price at close to the
rate of 360 a dollar for retail customers at commercial banks.
Traders said with the regular injection of dollars into both
the official interbank and black markets by the central bank,
the naira should remain unchanged in both.
ZAMBIA
The Zambian kwacha could come under pressure next
week as importers take advantage of favourable rates to buy hard
currency.
At 1033 GMT on Thursday, commercial banks quoted the
currency of Africa's No. 2 copper producer at 9.5500 per dollar,
the level at which it closed a week ago.
"Hard currency supply is slowly drying up amid relatively
high demand," the Zambian unit of Atlas Mara, BancABC, said in a
note.
KENYA
The Kenyan shilling could weaken due to a pick-up in
demand from oil importers and manufacturers buying dollars to
make end-of-month obligations, traders said.
By 1127 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
102.95/103.05 per dollar, the same as last Thursday's close.
"We expect pressure to be short lived after end-month
obligations are settled," one trader at a commercial bank,
referring to demand from importers, said.
UGANDA
The Ugandan shilling is seen weakening in the days
ahead on the back of a rebound in appetite for hard currency
from firms in the manufacturing, energy sectors and commercial
banks looking to cover short positions.
At 0930 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,605/3,615, weaker than last Thursday's close of 3,590/3,600.
"We're seeing a recovery in demand (for dollars) from
especially manufacturing and fuel importers," one trader said.
He said commercial banks were also starting to beef up
positions after the shilling weakened past the psychologically
important level of 3,600 this week.
