ACCRA Oct 15 Ghana's cedi is expected to
continue weakening next week, pending the impact of expected
inflows from a dollar loan and Eurobond, while high government
debt yields attracting dollar inflows will likely see Kenya's
shilling steady.
GHANA
The cedi could continue to fall about 3.9 percent
against the dollar as a rally in advance of expected inflows
from a dollar loan and Eurobond has not taken hold, traders
said.
The cedi, which rebounded strongly in July after slumping
nearly 30 percent in the first half of the year, was trading at
3.8250 at 1222 GMT on Thursday.
"It has become apparent that until the proceeds of the bond
are brought to the market, traders are not willing to short-sell
it," said Joseph Amponsah of Dortis Research in Accra. "This may
be due to uncertainties regarding the timing of the sales and
the size that would be brought to the market."
The government launched a Eurobond at a 10.75 percent coupon
rate last week. It also signed a $1.8 billion loan deal in Paris
in September for 2015/16 crop purchases. Both these factors
should support the currency in the months ahead.
KENYA
The shilling is expected to trade steady, with
unusually high government debt yields attracting dollar inflows
from foreign investors and supporting the local currency.
The shilling was trading at 103.20/30 per dollar on
Thursday, weaker than last Thursday's close of 103.00/10.
"(The shilling will) be helped by the high yields on
Treasury bills," said a trader at one Nairobi-based commercial
bank, referring to foreign investors who have been attracted by
interest rates on government Treasury bills of more than 20
percent, far above what Kenya usually pays for short-term debt.
TANZANIA
The Tanzanian shilling will likely weaken slightly in
the days ahead, weighed down by demand from energy,
manufacturing and trading sectors.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,185/2,195 to the
dollar on Thursday, weaker than 2,165/2,175 a week ago.
"We expect the shilling to depreciate marginally against the
dollar next week ... Inflows of the U.S. currency to the market
have shrunk, probably because of the upcoming (Oct. 25) general
election and the fact that it is the middle of the month," said
Sameer Remtulla, a dealer at Commercial Bank of Africa Tanzania.
UGANDA
The Ugandan shilling is seen firming next week due to
muted dollar demand as the market awaits the outcome of the
central bank's rate-setting meeting.
At 1106 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,670/3,680, firmer than last Thursday's close of 3,675/3,685.
"(Dollar)buying activity will be limited ... before the rate
decision," said a trader at a leading commercial bank.
The trader said the shilling will play in the 3,660-3,700
range before Bank of Uganda's Central Bank Rate (CBR) decision
due on Tuesday.
ZAMBIA
The kwacha is expected to be relatively stable as the
price of copper, Zambia's main export, remains largely
unchanged.
At 0932 GMT on Thursday, commercial banks quoted the
currency of Africa's No.2 copper producer at 11.6500 per dollar
stronger than a close of 11.8900 a week ago.
"Copper prices are not showing signs of significant recovery
and neither are they tumbling, hence the stability that we are
seeing. Fundamentals have not significantly changed and with no
new variables being introduced into the equation the kwacha will
be stable," BancABC country head of treasury John Mapiye said.
NIGERIA
The naira is expected to hold steady as the central
bank sustains its support for the local currency at both the
official interbank and parallel forex markets.
"The naira is seen trading within a range next week due to
the effects of the various measures introduced by the central
bank to support the naira, which include increased liquidity and
restrictions of currency trafficking," Aminu Gwadabe, president
of Bureau de change operators, said.
The local currency was trading at 225 to the dollar on the
parallel market, the same level it closed at last week. But the
naira currency appreciated marginally to 196.98 to the dollar on
the official interbank market, compared to 197 to the dollar
last week.
The exchange rate of the naira is pegged at the official
window in the wake of falling global oil price to preserve
Africa's top economy forex reserves.
(Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg, Drazen Jorgic, Fumbuka
Ng'wanakilala and Elias Biryabarema, Chris Mfula, and Oludare
Mayowa; Compiled by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Raissa
Kasolowsky)