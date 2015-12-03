LAGOS Dec 3 The Nigerian naira is expected to weaken in the next week after the central bank stopped offering dollars to some foreign exchange traders.

Nigeria

The Nigerian naira is likely to ease further next week after the central bank suspended its sale of dollars to some bureaux de change over their failure to file documentation on previous dollar purchases.

The local currency was trading at 246 to the dollar on the unofficial market on Thursday, down from 235 per dollar last week. It traded at 198.97 a dollar on the official interbank market. It had closed at 197 to the dollar last week on the market.

The central bank had on Wednesday denied about 1,599 bureaux de change agents, out of a total of 2,818 operators, access to its foreign exchange sales window, limiting supply.

"We hope by next week the issue around the suspension of some bureaux de change would have been resolved, otherwise dollar shortage may persist in the market, leading to further depreciation of the naira," one trader said.

Kenya

The Kenyan shilling is expected to trade in a tight range next week, with potential off-shore investor flows into an infrastructure bond on offer by the central bank lending it support.

The shilling was trading at 102.10/20 on Thursday afternoon, unchanged from Wednesday's close last week. Last Thursday was a public holiday in Kenya last week.

One Nairobi-based trader said the local currency was likely to be stuck in the 102.00-102.40 range, but inflows from off-shore investors could boost the local currency before the Dec. 9 auction of the 30 billion infrastructure bond.

"Previously we have seen good appetite and off-shore players, so normally the shilling appreciated," added the trader.

Companies usually wind down activity as the year draws to a close, curbing demand for dollars. The central bank has also been intervening with dollar sales to stabilise the currency.

Zambia

The Zambian kwacha is likely to come under pressure next week due to global worries over a potential rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve and corporate demand for dollars as firms take advantage of cheaper rates.

At 0727 GMT on Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second largest copper producer at 10.4049 per dollar, stronger than 10.9500 at last Thursday's close.

"Currencies across the board are taking a beating, with the local unit also reacting to the world-wide gloomy sentiments," analysts at the local unit of South Africa's First National Bank (FNB) said in a note.

Uganda

The Ugandan shilling is forecast to trade with a firming bias over the next one week on expected inflows from Ugandan workers abroad returning home for holidays and slowing importer dollar demand.

At 1016 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,308/3,318, stronger than last Thursday's close of 3,355/3,365.

"Flows from diaspora people are starting to materialize. Those inflows are coming in at a time we're noticing a considerable drop in importer demand," said a trader at a leading commercial bank.

The shilling is 16.3 percent weaker against the dollar so far this year.

Ghana

Ghana's cedi is seen flat next week as economic activities slows while businesses await the approval of the government's 2016 budget and financial policy statement by parliament.

The local currency has been fairly stable in the fourth quarter after slumping nearly 30 percent in the first half of the year. It was trading at 3.81 to the dollar at 1056 GMT on Thursday, compared with 3.82 a week ago.

"The usually high end-of-year demand for the greenback has not been seen yet. It's likely as a result of the general economic slowdown," said Joseph Biggles Amponsah of the Accra-based Dortis Research.

Ghana's parliament is debating the 2016 election-year budget in which the government aims to narrow its budget deficit to 5.3 percent of GDP, from a projected 7.3 pct this year.

Tanzania

The Tanzanian shilling is expected to hold steady against the dollar next week following a dip in demand for the U.S. currency ahead of the year-end festive season.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,160/2,170 to the dollar on Thursday, slightly up from 2,165/2,175 a week ago.

"The shilling will likely trade at the same levels next week. There isn't much activity in the market, with the supply of dollars meeting the available demand," said Sameer Remtulla, a dealer at Commercial Bank of Africa Tanzania.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema, Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, Oludare Mayowa, Chris Mfula, Drazen Jorgic and Kwasi Kpodo, editing by Larry King)