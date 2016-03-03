ACCRA , March 3 Ghana's cedi is likely to be
firm in the coming week on persistent dollar sales by the
central bank, while the Zambian kwacha is expected to be flat
due to thin liquidity.
GHANA
Ghana's cedi is expected to remain firm on regular
dollar sales by the central bank, buoyed by offers from local
mines and offshore investors amid dwindling corporate demand,
analysts said.
The local unit weakened nearly 4 percent in January on
seasonal high corporate dollar demand, but it has since
recovered most of the losses. It was trading at 3.8600 to the
greenback by 1040 GMT on Thursday, up from 3.8900 last week.
"The central bank has been regular in the market and given
the firm supply of dollars amid a virtually extinct demand. The
cedi is expected to remain on the front foot," said Accra-based
Dortis Research analyst Joseph Biggles Amponsah.
ZAMBIA
The kwacha will likely remain flat versus the dollar
next week due to limited liquidity locally after the central
bank tightened monetary policy.
At 0709 GMT on Thursday, commercial banks quoted the
currency of Africa's second-biggest copper producer at 11.3700
per dollar, where it closed a week ago.
"It should hold within the current level even going into
next week because there is very limited kwacha in the market,"
analyst Maamba Hamaundu said.
NIGERIA
The Nigerian naira is expected to remain under
pressure on the parallel market next week, but could trade
within a band as traders and buyers seek appropriate value for
the local currency.
The local currency was quoted at 310 to the dollar on
Thursday, firmer than 350 to the dollar last week on the
parallel market as the West African country's currency oscillate
between 330 and 310 to the dollar in the week to Thursday.
The naira rate remains flat around the peg rate 197.50 on
the official interbank market.
"We have seen some resistance on the part of buyers not
willing to pay more for the dollar," one dealer said. Traders
said dollar supply remain tight but markets will continue to
trade within the prevailing band as long as buyers are not
willing to pay more for the available dollars.
UGANDA
The Ugandan shilling is seen oscillating in a stable
range over the next one week, supported by an excess liquidity
mop up by the central bank.
At 1104 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,365/3,375, weaker than last Thursday's close of 3,350/3,360.
"Overall I think the soaking up of excess shillings will
help stabilise the (local) currency," said Shahzad Kamaluddin,
trader at Crane Bank.
On Thursday, the central bank removed 358 billion shillings
($106.39 million) from the interbank via a seven-day repurchase
agreement (repo) and Kamaluddin said that would keep the
shilling playing between 3,350-3,380 levels.
TANZANIA
The Tanzanian shilling is expected to hold steady
against the dollar in the days ahead or could weaken marginally
if demand for the U.S. currency starts to increase.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,184/2,194 to the
dollar on Thursday, slightly stronger than 2,185/2,195 a week
ago.
"The shilling will likely remain at the same levels next
week, but it could depreciate slightly if demand for dollars
starts to pick up," said Commercial Bank of Africa Tanzania
dealer Nyanjula Selemani.
KENYA
Kenya's shilling is expected to strengthen against
the dollar next week boosted by inflows of foreign exchange,
including from tea exporters and charities.
"There are some flows in the market which are driving the
shilling to appreciate," said one trader at a commercial bank,
saying it was likely to push the shilling closer to 101.00 to
the dollar.
By 0921 GMT on Thursday, the shilling was quoted at
101.15/35, compared with last week's close on Friday of
101.65/75. It is now trading at its strongest levels since
August last year.
($1 = 3,365.0000 Ugandan shillings)
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo, Chris Mfula, Oludare Mayowa, Elias
Biryabarema, Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, Edmund Blair; Compiled by
Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Richard Balmforth)