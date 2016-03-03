ACCRA , March 3 Ghana's cedi is likely to be firm in the coming week on persistent dollar sales by the central bank, while the Zambian kwacha is expected to be flat due to thin liquidity.

GHANA

Ghana's cedi is expected to remain firm on regular dollar sales by the central bank, buoyed by offers from local mines and offshore investors amid dwindling corporate demand, analysts said.

The local unit weakened nearly 4 percent in January on seasonal high corporate dollar demand, but it has since recovered most of the losses. It was trading at 3.8600 to the greenback by 1040 GMT on Thursday, up from 3.8900 last week.

"The central bank has been regular in the market and given the firm supply of dollars amid a virtually extinct demand. The cedi is expected to remain on the front foot," said Accra-based Dortis Research analyst Joseph Biggles Amponsah.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha will likely remain flat versus the dollar next week due to limited liquidity locally after the central bank tightened monetary policy.

At 0709 GMT on Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second-biggest copper producer at 11.3700 per dollar, where it closed a week ago.

"It should hold within the current level even going into next week because there is very limited kwacha in the market," analyst Maamba Hamaundu said.

NIGERIA

The Nigerian naira is expected to remain under pressure on the parallel market next week, but could trade within a band as traders and buyers seek appropriate value for the local currency.

The local currency was quoted at 310 to the dollar on Thursday, firmer than 350 to the dollar last week on the parallel market as the West African country's currency oscillate between 330 and 310 to the dollar in the week to Thursday.

The naira rate remains flat around the peg rate 197.50 on the official interbank market.

"We have seen some resistance on the part of buyers not willing to pay more for the dollar," one dealer said. Traders said dollar supply remain tight but markets will continue to trade within the prevailing band as long as buyers are not willing to pay more for the available dollars.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling is seen oscillating in a stable range over the next one week, supported by an excess liquidity mop up by the central bank.

At 1104 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,365/3,375, weaker than last Thursday's close of 3,350/3,360.

"Overall I think the soaking up of excess shillings will help stabilise the (local) currency," said Shahzad Kamaluddin, trader at Crane Bank.

On Thursday, the central bank removed 358 billion shillings ($106.39 million) from the interbank via a seven-day repurchase agreement (repo) and Kamaluddin said that would keep the shilling playing between 3,350-3,380 levels.

TANZANIA

The Tanzanian shilling is expected to hold steady against the dollar in the days ahead or could weaken marginally if demand for the U.S. currency starts to increase.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,184/2,194 to the dollar on Thursday, slightly stronger than 2,185/2,195 a week ago.

"The shilling will likely remain at the same levels next week, but it could depreciate slightly if demand for dollars starts to pick up," said Commercial Bank of Africa Tanzania dealer Nyanjula Selemani.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling is expected to strengthen against the dollar next week boosted by inflows of foreign exchange, including from tea exporters and charities.

"There are some flows in the market which are driving the shilling to appreciate," said one trader at a commercial bank, saying it was likely to push the shilling closer to 101.00 to the dollar.

By 0921 GMT on Thursday, the shilling was quoted at 101.15/35, compared with last week's close on Friday of 101.65/75. It is now trading at its strongest levels since August last year.

