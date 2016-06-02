NAIROBI, June 2 Kenya's shilling, Ghana's cedi
and Zambia's kwacha are seen weakening in the next week to
Thursday, while the Tanzanian and Nigerian currencies are
expected to hold steady, traders said.
KENYA
Kenya's shilling was seen easing, undermined by some
foreign investors selling their Treasury bonds due to falling
yields. But its weakening was expected to be limited by
prospects of the central bank selling dollars, traders said.
At 1118 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
100.80/90 to the dollar, compared with last Thursday's close of
100.55/65.
"We are seeing it is bound to weaken. We have foreigners who
bought bills and bonds on January booking profits, exiting. They
think rates have bottomed now. The central bank is the elephant
in the room," said a senior trader at one commercial bank.
TANZANIA
The shilling is expected to trade in a stable range,
underpinned by a slowdown in demand for U.S. dollars ahead of
the government's 2016/2017 budget due on June 8.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,187/2,197 to the
dollar on Thursday, unchanged from a week ago.
"The outlook for next week is pretty much flat ... we will
likely see a steady currency trading on the same levels. There
is subdued activity in the market because most people are just
waiting to see what the government's upcoming budget has to
offer," said Denis Mazige, head of treasury sales at Commercial
Bank of Africa Tanzania.
UGANDA
The Ugandan shilling is forecast to trade with a
bearish tone over the next one week, undermined by a gradual
rebound in greenback purchases by importers.
At 1213 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,363/3,373, little changed from last Thursday's close of
3,365/3,375.
"Demand is starting to slowly come back and we see more on
the horizon," a trader at a leading commercial back said, citing
importers as the likely major source of greenback demand
pressure.
GHANA
Ghana's cedi is expected to remain under pressure due
to high dollar demand from oil importers and multinationals
repatriating funds abroad.
The dollar-cedi rate traded at 3.8800 at 1155 GMT, unchanged
from last Thursday's close, according to Reuters data.
"Demand pressure is expected to remain steady, driving the
dollar/cedi rate upwards towards 3.9150 by early next week, and
further up if we don't see matching dollar supply immediately,"
analyst Joseph Biggles Amponsah of the Accra-based Dortis
Research said.
NIGERIA
The naira is expected to trade within a range in
the coming days as uncertainty over the implementation of the
Nigerian central bank's planned new flexible exchange rate
policy persists.
The currency retreated to 350 to the dollar on the parallel
market on Thursday from 360 a dollar last week. The naira had
weakened shortly after the central bank announced plans for new
exchange rate policy, but strengthened when the details of the
new policy were delayed.
On the official interbank window, the naira was trading
around the peg rate of 197 to the dollar. "The central bank was
still consulting with bank industry players to determine how the
new forex policy would work," one senior banker said.
ZAMBIA
The kwacha is expected to remain under pressure
versus the greenback next week due to strong dollar demand in
Africa's second-largest copper producer.
At 1003 GMT on Thursday, commercial banks quoted the kwacha
at 10.4900 per dollar, weaker than a close of 10.3000 a week
ago. "Although we are seeing two-way flow, the weight is leaning
towards the demand side," the Zambian branch of South Africa's
First National Bank (FNB) said in a note.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula,; George Obulutsa, Kwasi Kpodo,
Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, Elias Biryabarema and Oludare Mayowa;
Compiled by George Obulutsa; Editing by Mark Heinrich)