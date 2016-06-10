JOHANNESBURG, June 10 Major African currencies
are expected to come under pressure next week due to low foreign
exchange supplies and lingering concerns about global economic
growth, traders said.
NIGERIA
The Nigerian naira is seen easing slightly against the
dollar on the parallel market in the coming days as the central
bank moves to release details of its new flexible exchange rate
policy.
The local currency was quoted at 368 to the dollar on the
black market on Friday, compared with 350 last week. The naira
was trading at 197.50 a dollar on the official interbank market,
around the peg rate of 197.
The head of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Philips Oduoza said
on Thursday details of Nigeria's flexible currency model will be
ready in a "short while", after chief executives of the
country's lenders met with central bank officials.
The announcement halted the free fall of the naira, while
many traders expecting that the announcement of the detail would
spur the alignment of the parallel market rate and the official
window.
KENYA
The Kenyan shilling was expected to weaken next week
because of emerging demand for dollars from energy and
telecommunications firms, traders said.
They said the shilling was likely to slip to between 101.50
and 102.20 to the dollar.
At 1004 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
101.05/25 compared with 100.90/101.00 at Thursday's close.
UGANDA
The Ugandan shilling was seen weakening over the
coming days, with a government anouncement of a cut back in
planned domestic borrowing fuelling hopes of better credit flow
to the private sector and an uptick in dollar purchases.
At market close on Wednesday commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 3,345/3,355, stronger than last Thursday's close of
3,355/3,365. Markets were closed in Uganda on Thursday as it
was a national holiday.
In a budget speech on Wednesday, finance minister Matia
Kasaija said the government would borrow 612 billion Ugandan
shillings in the 2016/2017 (July-June) fiscal year, down from
1.4 trillion shillings in the previous period.
GHANA
Ghana's cedi could remain under pressure next week on
unmet dollar demand from local importers, an analyst said.
The local unit, which has been under pressure this month,
opened Thursday's trading at 3.9275 to the dollar, compared to
3.8900 last week.
"The cedi is expected to be on the back foot in the week
ahead on growing demand for the greenback," analyst Joseph
Biggles Amponsah of the Accra-based Dortis Research said. He
projected that the dollar-cedi rate could breach 3.95 levels.
ZAMBIA
The kwacha is expected to remain under pressure
versus the U.S dollar next week due to limited dollar inflows.
At 1254 GMT, the kwacha was trading at 10.7550 per dollar,
softer than a close of 10.5000 a week ago.
"Supply (of dollars) has been thin going for extended
periods with no major inflows," the Zambian branch of South
Africa's First National Bank (FNB) said in a note.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula,; George Obulutsa, Kwasi Kpodo,
Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, Elias Biryabarema and Oludare Mayowa;
