LAGOS, June 23 Nigeria's naira could stabilise next week on increased dollar liquidity from month-end greenback sales by oil companies, while Ghana's cedi is expected to slip on rising dollar buying.

NIGERIA

Nigeria's naira was quoted within the range of 282-284 to the dollar at the interbank market on Thursday, a range it has been trading at since the re introduction of two-way quote after the central bank unpegged the naira.

The naira firmed at the parallel market to 335 to the dollar against 370 a dollar last week.

"As we approach month-end, we expect the multinational oil companies to begin their month-end dollar sales to generate some naira. This should provide supply of dollars to the market in the coming days," local unit of Citibank said in a note.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha is due to remain on a steady footing as climbing copper prices are set to increase the inflow of foreign currency into Africa's second-largest producer of the red metal.

At 1205 GMT the kwacha was at 10.9100 per dollar, slightly firmer than its close at 10.9700 in the previous week.

"The results of the Brexit vote on Thursday will determine sentiment towards copper and that will affect kwacha flows," said Zambia analyst at NKC African Economics Irmgard Erasmus.

Cautious optimism that British voters would opt to stay in the European Union has improved global risk appetite.

GHANA

Ghana's cedi could dip on speculative dollar buying, fuelled by uncertainty over supplementary forex inflows to augment central bank sales, an analyst said.

The local unit, which had been fairly stable this year, weakened slightly this week after a zig-zag movement the previous week. It was trading at 3.93 at 1057 GMT on Thursday compared to 3.88 a week ago and down 3.4 since January.

"We could see further fluctuation in the week ahead, leading to a marginal depreciation of the cedi to 3.96 levels due to uncertainty among dollar buying entities," analyst Joseph Biggles Amponsah said.

UGANDA

The shilling is forecast to hold steady in the next week, supported by a rise in Treasury bill rates that is expected to draw in foreign exchange and central bank action to mop up excess local currency liquidity.

At 0925 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,363/3,373, weaker than last Thursday's close of 3,347/3,357. It is expected to trade between 3,360 to 3,380 next week.

"Liquidity conditions will be tight and also the uptick in rates ... will help keep the shilling stable," said Shahzad Kamaluddin, trader at Crane Bank after yields rose at this week's Treasury auction.

TANZANIA

The shilling is expected to appreciate marginally, helped by a slowdown in demand for the U.S. currency and a shilling liquidity squeeze as companies pay local taxes.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,185/2,195 to the dollar on Thursday, stronger than 2,188/2,198 a week ago.

"Many clients are looking for shillings to settle tax obligations," said Bernard Mussati, a dealer at Commercial Bank of Africa Tanzania.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling is seen trading in a tight range, amid muted demand for dollars.

At 1140 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 101.20/30 to the dollar, the same as last Thursday's close.

"We expect the range to remain the same. Demand has been mute," a trader at one commercial bank said. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa, Mfuneko Toyana, Kwasi Kpodo, George Obulutsa, Elias Biryabarema; Compiled by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia)