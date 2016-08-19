NAIROBI Aug 19 Several major African currencies
were expected to hold steady or stay with a tight band in the
week ahead.
KENYA
The Kenyan shilling was expected to trade in a tight
range against the dollar next week mainly with dollars flowing
in from Kenyans abroad and farm exports matching demand.
The shilling was trading at 101.27/47 per dollar on Friday
from 101.45/55 a week ago.
UGANDA
The Ugandan shilling is expect to hold firm next
week, supported by foreign exchange flows from commodity exports
and helped by Thursday's mop-up of excess local currency
liquidity worth 516.8 billion shillings ($155 million).
On Friday, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,365/3,375, unchanged from last week's close 3,365/3,375.
"Some support may come from inflows from commodity exporters
and the liquidity mop-up," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market
making at Barclays Bank, forecasting that the currency would
trade around the 3,365-3,380 level.
TANZANIA
The Tanzanian shilling is expected to stay firm in
the week ahead, with muted demand for dollars from local
importers, analysts said.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,181/2,191 to the
dollar on Thursday, unchanged from 2,181/2,191 a week earlier.
"As we approach the end of the month, we expect to see some
companies offloading dollars to meet taxes and salary
obligations. So the shilling will likely maintain the same
levels next week," said William Francis, a dealer at Commercial
Bank of Africa Tanzania.
GHANA
Ghana's cedi could slip slightly against the dollar
next week as companies seek dollars, traders said.
The currency was quoted by commercial banks at 3.8500/4.0500
on Friday.
"The cedi is expected to slip marginally against the USD in
the period, if sufficient dollar supply is not seen," said
Joseph Biggles Amponsah, analyst at Accra-based Dortis Research.
ZAMBIA
Zambia's kwacha is likely to hold firm next week,
with investors encouraged by the peaceful conduct of elections
even though the opposition has challenged the outcome.
Commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second
leading copper producer on Friday at 9.9350/9.9550 to the
dollar.
NIGERIA
The Nigerian naira is expected to trade within a
tight range on the interbank market next week supported by
central bank dollar sales to meet demand as currency traders
continue to wait for offshore flows to return.
On the Thursday, the naira touched an all-time low of
365.25.
The bank, which is the main supplier of dollars on the
interbank market, has been selling almost daily to improve
liquidity.
