LUSAKA, Sept 1 Zambia's kwacha is expected to weaken next weak amid political uncertainty over a disputed presidential election, while the Nigerian naira could recover from new dollar supplies after the central bank lifted a ban on some commercial lenders.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha is likely to come under pressure next week following the end of month end dollar conversions and due to political uncertainty brought about by an opposition petition challenging the result of the presidential election.

At 1146 GMT on Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second largest copper producer at 9.6500 per dollar from 9.9150 a week ago.

"It is unlikely that we will see huge dollar conversions as we start the new month. In addition, many investors will also be waiting to see what happens after the constitutional court ruling on the presidential election petition," Maambo Hamaundu, an independent financial analyst said.

NIGERIA

Nigerian naira is seen reversing some of it losses next week on expectations that the lifting of forex transaction ban on some commercial lenders by the central bank will boost dollar supply in the parallel market and prop up the value of the naira.

Nigeria's central bank ended the suspension of eight lenders banned from the interbank currency market for failing to remit money owed to the government on Wednesday.

"We are hopeful that the lifting of the ban on some of the bank will raise dollar supply to the market in the coming days and we see the naira trading around 390-400 to the dollar in the near term," Aminu Gwadabe president of bureaux de change association said.

The local currency was quoted at 423 at the parallel market on Thursday, compared with 402 a dollar the previous week. On the interbank marker, the naira is quoted at 315 to the dollar at 1129 GMT, against 306 to the dollar close the previous day.

GHANA

Ghana's cedi could weaken marginally in coming days on increasing corporate dollar demand without matching inflows, analysts said.

The local unit, which has remained fairly stable in recent months, dipped this week on unmet greenback demand. It was quoted at 3.9650 to the dollar at 1100 GMT on Thursday, compared to 3.9475 a week ago.

"GHS is likely to trend down further until end of the month when the government is expected to issue another 5-year (domestic) bond," said Barclays Bank Ghana currency dealer Jacob Brobbey.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling is forecast to trade broadly stable over the next couple of days as tepid economic activity curbs appetite for hard currency among corporate firms.

At 0950 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,370/3,380, largely unchanged from last Thursday's close of 3,370/3,390.

Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank said dollar demand was thin amid an economic slowdown. Uganda's economy contracted by 1.3 percent in the April-June quarter from a growth of 1.7 percent in the previous quarter.

TANZANIA

The Tanzanian shilling is expected to hold steady against the dollar in the days ahead, helped by a slowdown in demand from importers.

At 1038 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,180/2,190 to the dollar on Thursday, stronger than 2,182/2,192 a week ago.

"The anticipated trend is that the shilling will continue trading in the same levels next week due to the prevailing subdued demand for U.S. dollars in the market," said Nyanjula Seleman, a dealer at Commercial Bank of Africa Tanzania.

KENYA

The Kenyan shilling is expected to weaken due to buying of dollars by international investors exiting from the Nairobi bourse following decline in bank stock prices in reaction to approval of a new law capping commercial lending rates.

At 0715 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 101.25/35 to the dollar the same as last Thursday's close.

"The repricing of loans is taking banking stocks to a new low level ... international investors are pulling off and we have less dollars in the market," said a trader from a commercial bank referring to investors selling Bank stocks. (Reporting by Chris Mfula, Oludare Mayowa, Kwasi Kpodo, Elias Biryabarema, Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, John Ndiso; Compiled by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Alison Williams)