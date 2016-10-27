LAGOS Oct 27 Nigeria's and Uganda's currencies
are expected to strengthen next week, while those of Kenya and
Zambia are seen weakening.
NIGERIA
Nigerian naira is seen reversing its losses as
traders anticipate improved dollar supply from international
money transfer agencies to ease a shortage, which has pushed
down the local currency this week.
The naira fell to 470 to the dollar on the black market on
Thursday, from 455 a dollar last week because of surged in
demand from small businesses and parents buying hard currencies
to pay school fees abroad. The currency has remained stable at
305.50 to the dollar on the official window due to support from
the central bank.
"The naira should appreciate gradually in the coming days
after the expected sales of about $21 million by Travelex today
(Thursday), and subsequent extension of dollar sales to bureau
de change operators in the other part of the country," Aminu
Gwadabe, president of the association of bureau de change
operators, said.
Travelex and First Bank are authorised by the
central bank to sell dollar to bureaux de change to boost
liquidity and narrow the gulf with the official rate.
GHANA
Ghana's cedi is seen stable in the week ahead on
matching greenback inflows to demand as the next tranche of a
$1.8 billion syndicated cocoa loan hits central bank reserves
this week.
The cedi has been fairly steady in recent weeks on positive
investor sentiments, buoyed by a successful third review of the
country's 3-year aid programme with the International Monetary
Fund. It was trading at 3.9770 to the dollar at 1100 GMT on
Thursday, down around 4 percent since January.
"The local currency is expected to remain fairly stable in
Q4 despite the seasonal high demand for dollars in the last
quarters and notwithstanding the general election and its
accompanying spending," currency analyst Joseph Biggles Amponsah
of the Accra-based Dortis Research said.
UGANDA
The Ugandan shilling is forecast to strengthen
marginally in coming days, underpinned by inflows from coffee
exporters and non-governmental organisations.
At 0953 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,460/3,470, weaker than last Thursday's close of 3,440/3,450.
"We have some inflows from sources like coffee and NGOs but
also demand (for dollars) tends to cool when the unit hits
3,465/75," said Benon Okwenje, trader at Stanbic Bank.
KENYA
The Kenyan shilling is expected to weaken marginally
due to an increase in end-month dollar demand, although traders
expect the regulator to intervene should volatile movement
result.
At 0848 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
101.35/55 to the dollar, compared with 101.30/40 at last
Wednesday's close. Thursday was a public holiday.
TANZANIA
The Tanzanian shilling is seen holding its ground in
the days ahead, helped by a slowdown in demand for U.S. dollars
from energy and manufacturing firms.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,178/2,188 to the
dollar on Thursday, stronger than 2,184/2,189 a week ago.
"The outlook is that the shilling is expected to be stable
next week due to limited activities in the market," said William
Francis, a dealer at Commercial Bank of Africa Tanzania.
ZAMBIA
The kwacha is likely to lose ground versus the
greenback next week as the supply of dollars in the market dries
up.
At 1200 GMT on Thursday, commercial banks quoted the
currency of Africa's second-biggest copper producer at 9.7800
per dollar, unchanged from a week ago.
"Next week is the first week of the month so there should be
some pressure on the kwacha because everyone will have converted
their dollars," one commercial bank trader said, referring to
month-end dollar conversions to the local unit to pay salaries.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa, Kwasi Kpodo, Elias Biryabarema,
John Ndiso, Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, Chris Mfula; Compiled by
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)