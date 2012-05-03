LONDON May 3 The Ghanaian cedi's four-month
decline could soon come to an end as measures introduced by the
central bank begin to take effect, the west African nation's
finance minister told Reuters this week.
GHANA
The cedi could begin to recover from its slump by mid-May,
following measures introduced by the central bank to stem its
decline, Finance Minister Kwabena Duffuor told Reuters this
week.
The cedi has fallen more than 11 percent since January. In
an attempt to halt the currency's slide, the central bank raised
its prime rate by 100 basis points to 14.5 percent two weeks
ago.
It also eased banks' net open position requirements - the
difference between their assets and liabilities in a particular
currency - to boost their foreign exchange flows to the market.
Last Sunday, the central bank reinforced the measures by
reintroducing some short-term bills and requesting 100 percent
cedi cover for cedi accounts held at foreign banks.
The currency is expected to remain around 1.8500 to the
dollar next week as traders await the resumption of active
interbank trading.
Ghana's interbank market is currently inactive due to a lack
of liquidity, resulting in traders quoting only indicative
rates.
"I think the interbank market will slowly resume real
trading next week," Barclays Ghana chief trader Kobla Nyaletey
said.
The dollar-cedi rate for Thursday was 1.8550/600 by midday.
The pair closed Wednesday at 1.8550/75 as traders stayed away
from showing firm prices.
UGANDA
Uganda's shilling is seen consolidating its recent
rally against the dollar after the central bank held its key
lending rate this week.
After stabilising around 2,500 last month when the Bank of
Uganda (BoU)'s halted its policy easing stance, the shilling
climbed sharply on Thursday, gaining as much as 1.7 percent
after the bank's decision.
The bank left its Central Bank Rate (CBR) unchanged at 21
percent on Wednesday, citing concerns over soaring food costs.
Commercial banks in Kampala quoted the shilling at
2,450/2,460 on Thursday, stronger than the close of 2,505/2,515
a week ago.
"We've seen the shilling rally quite strongly in the
aftermath of the rate decision but I suppose this is bound to be
short-lived because the fundamentals are the same," said Ahmed
Kalule, a trader at Bank of Africa.
"Overall I expect a fairly stable shilling over the next one
week though the bias should be toward strengthening."
KENYA
Kenya's shilling is expected to trade in a narrow
range against the dollar in the coming days after the central
bank held its benchmark rate for a fifth month in a row.
The central bank maintained its key lending rate
at 18 percent on Thursday, saying lingering price
pressures still needed to be squeezed out of the economy.
Traders had widely expected the Monetary Policy Committee
(MPC) to hold the rate, but a lower-than-expected inflation fall
in April pointed to a possible rate cut that would have weighed
on the shilling.
At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 83.25/45 per dollar, barely moved from last Thursday
close of 83.20/40.
"It's going to be another boring month. I think they
(central bank) are lagging behind the market, a bit similar to
last year," said Sameer Lagadia, head of trading at Diamond
Trust Bank.
The central bank, which was widely criticised for being too
slow to raise rates when inflation surged last year, has been
especially cautious so far this year, repeatedly flagging risks
to the inflation outlook and high credit growth.
Lagadia said the shilling would continue trading in the
83.00-83.50 range, where it's been in recent weeks, supported in
part by the central bank mopping up liquidity.
TANZANIA
Tanzania's shilling is seen strengthening marginally against
the dollar next week due to a slowdown in demand for greenbacks
and tight liquidity.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 1,579/1,589 to the
dollar on Thursday, stronger than 1,582/1,592 a week ago.
"The shilling has strengthened today by 2 or 3 shillings...
the main reason being corporate customers continuing to offload
dollars to meet month-end obligations and pay taxes," said
Sameer Remtulla, a trader at Commercial Bank of Africa
Tanzania. "Come next week, we expect the trend to continue.
Traders said the local currency is likely to trade in the
1,580-1,590 range in the days ahead.
"The market has been very, very quiet ... the liquidity
tightness on the local currency is still there and we have seen
a slowdown in demand for dollars from the start of this week,"
said Fred Siwali, a dealer at CRDB Bank.
The Bank of Tanzania traded $21.9 million on the interbank
foreign exchange market in the last week, it said on its
website.
NIGERIA
Nigeria's naira firmed against the U.S. dollar on
Thursday, supported by large dollar sales by oil multinational
companies, but is expected to remain flat next week after most
month-end dollar flows thin out.
The naira was trading at 157.25 to the dollar at the
interbank market on Thursday, firmer than the 157.40 it closed
at the previous day.
Traders said units of Royal Dutch Shell and Addax
petroleum sold dollars to some lenders on Thursday, boosting
liquidity and providing support for the naira.
"The market is expected to remain at this level next week as
more month-end dollars from oil companies hit the system to help
counter surging demand for the dollar from importers," one
dealer said.
Traders said the naira could rise marginally next week if
the state-owned oil company NNPC sells dollars to banks.