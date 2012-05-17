LONDON May 17 The Kenyan shilling is likely to
come under pressure in the days ahead due to turmoil in the euro
zone and corporate demand for dollars, while offshore investor
participation in a Ugandan bond auction next week could help its
shilling.
KENYA
Kenya's shilling is seen weaker against the dollar in
the coming days, weighed down by possible dividend payouts by
foreign-owned companies and greenback demand from oil sector
importers.
The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has been active in the
market this week, mopping up liquidity and selling an
unspecified amount of dollars directly to commercial banks to
prevent the shilling from falling steeply against the dollar.
Traders said they expected demand for dollars from importers
as the month comes to an end. They added that the currency could
weaken further as banks rattled by the escalating euro crisis
hold on to long dollar positions.
Globally, investors have been avoiding riskier assets such
as the shilling due to the deepening turmoil in Greece and fears
of contagion spreading to other stressed euro zone economies,
pushing the euro to near four-month lows on Thursday.
"End-month (dollar) orders from oil guys will rear its head
again. That and weakening of the euro globally could add
pressure on the shilling," said a trader at a commercial bank.
Several listed firms, including the region's leading
cigarette-maker British American Tobacco and Kenya's
leading oil marketer in sales terms KenolKobil, are
paying out their dividends in May.
"Demand coming from corporates paying out dividends is
likely to pressure the shilling, but CBK may continue
intervening to support it," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at
Standard Chartered Bank.
At 1002 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
84.20/40 per dollar, 0.8 percent weaker than last Thursday's
close of 83.60/70.
UGANDA
Uganda's shilling is forecast to climb against the
dollar over the next week, buoyed by possible inflows from
offshore investors participating in a Treasury bond auction on
Wednesday.
The Bank of Uganda (BoU) is due to sell 100 billion
shillings ($40.40 million) in 2- and 5-year bonds and analysts
say the relatively high yields on Ugandan debt could spur
healthy offshore investor participation.
At 0942 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,465/2,475, weaker than 2,465/2,475.
"We've seen yesterday's (Treasury bill) auction spur some
recovery for the shilling, and I think this trend will hold with
next week's auction," said Ahmed Kalule, a trader at Bank of
Africa.
The central bank this week sold 120 billion shillings worth
of Treasury bills, with the weighted average yield on the
benchmark 91-day paper rising to 18.7 percent.
Despite a slowdown in inflation in April, the bank
maintained its key policy rate at 21 percent earlier this month.
The bank cited worries about high food costs and an
uncertain oil price outlook, but analysts say it is also eager
to keep yields on Ugandan debt high and support the local
currency.
TANZANIA
Tanzania's shilling is seen holding steady against the
dollar in the days ahead and could firm slightly due to high
interest rates and lacklustre demand for the greenback.
Commercial banks in Dar es Salaam quoted the shilling at
1,581/1,591 on Thursday, weaker than 1,570/1,578 a week ago.
"We expect the shilling to remain at the same levels next
week. The central bank appears to be comfortable with these
levels and has been intervening whenever the shilling hovers
near 1,600," said Eric Chijoriga, a dealer at NBC Bank, a unit
of South Africa's Absa Group.
Traders said they expect the shilling to trade in the
1,580-1,590 range in the coming days, helped by high interest
rates in the money market.
"Overnight interest rates are currently at 20 percent, which
is still high although down from previous levels of around 22 to
25 percent," one trader said. "The outlook is that the shilling
will remain flat or slightly gain ground.
GHANA
Ghana's cedi could remain flat against the dollar next week
due to a persistent liquidity squeeze in the interbank market as
importers look elsewhere to meet their greenback requirements,
traders said.
The interbank market was quiet in Thursday's session as a
dearth of dollar sellers hindered trading, with traders quoting
dollar-cedi indicatively at 1.900/50, said Barclays Bank Ghana
chief trader Kobla Nyaletey.
"Very little is happening," he said, adding that the
situation could continue next week unless the central bank makes
a significant intervention.
Another trader told Reuters the persisting lack of activity
in the interbank market was driving firms seeking dollars
to "look elsewhere".
"They are getting desperate and nervous, so they are seeking
alternatives and this could pose further problems for the
economy," he said.
The cedi has declined by more than 14 percent against the
dollar this year, touching fresh lows on strong demand for the
greenback by local telecoms and manufacturing firms.
The Bank of Ghana responded to the cedi's slide, which also
pushed up inflation, by hiking its policy rate by one percentage
point to 14.5 percent in April.
It also reintroduced short-term bills, changed bank reserve
requirements, and required 100 percent cedi cover for vostro
balances -held by local banks on behalf of foreign banks - to
help stabilise the cedi. It plans to issue a 3-year bond on May
23 to raise 300 million cedis for social projects. It is open to
offshore investors.
(Reporting by Kevin Mwanza, Elias Biryabarema, Fumbuka
Ng'wanakilala and Kwasi Kpodo; editing by Tosin Sulaiman)