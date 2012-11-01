JOHANNESBURG Nov 1 The Zambian kwacha is expected to rally next week after hitting a four-month low on Monday, while the Kenyan shilling looks set to weaken in anticipation of further monetary policy easing.

ZAMBIA

Zambia's kwacha is expected to recover next week as dollar selling picks up after the local currency slid to its lowest level in more than four months on Monday.

At 1228 GMT, banks quoted the currency of Africa's leading copper producer at 5,200, up from 5,240 last week.

"We expect that the kwacha will settle around this level with a strong bias for a stronger kwacha," one commercial bank trader said.

"As the kwacha depreciated people held on to the dollar but now that there is resistance at 5,300 and the central bank is in the market, sellers want to quickly sell at a good price."

Zambia's kwacha slid to 5,265 against the dollar on Monday, its weakest in more than four months, as the impact of a law limiting the use of dollars in everyday transactions wears off.

The law, which came into force on May 18, required domestic transactions to be quoted or paid for in kwacha and banned the use of foreign currency to buy domestic goods and services.

It sent the kwacha soaring as much as 10 percent in July but those gains have now been erased.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling is seen easing in the days ahead as importers and banks stock up on dollars in anticipation of a further interest rate cut following a lower inflation reading.

Kenya's headline inflation rate fell to 4.14 percent in October, from 5.32 percent the previous month, raising the likelihood of a further rate cut at a monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on Nov. 7.

At 1032 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 85.30/40 per dollar, 0.3 percent weaker than last Thursday's close of 85.00/20.

"The MPC will probably cut the rate and that is being factored into the market right now because we've seen a steady decline in the shilling," said Peter Mutuku, head of trading at Bank of Africa.

The central bank has slashed its benchmark rate by 500 basis points since July to leave the rate at 13 percent amid a backdrop of lower inflation and exchange rate stability.

Traders said they expected a moderate cut of 50 to 100 basis points next week, which would see the shilling hold its ground between 85.00-85.50.

UGANDA

Uganda's shilling is forecast to hold steady next week but could strengthen on the back of a slowdown in the central bank's policy easing cycle.

The Bank of Uganda (BoU) cut its Central Bank Rate to 12.5 percent on Thursday, from 13 percent in October, a move analysts said could provide support for the faltering shilling.

Commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's largest coffee exporter at 2,580/2,590, stronger than last Thursday's close of 2,585/2,595.

"This small rate cut move helps build on the uptick in yields on Ugandan debt," said Robert Mpuuga, a trader at Housing Finance Bank. "The two factors taken together will help the shilling hold firm in its recent trading range (2,570-2,600) but tending more toward appreciation."

After a downward trend for much of this year, yields on Ugandan debt have started to rise, with rates on the 182- and 364-day tenors climbing by more than 180 basis points at an auction this week.

"The slowdown in policy easing by the central bank is good, especially for the offshore investors," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank Uganda.

"I think we'll now see more interest in the local currency from these investors which means less pressure on it."

TANZANIA

Tanzania's shilling is seen strengthening slightly next week after strong demand for dollars from oil importers weakened the local unit to near a seven and a half-month low on Thursday, traders said.

Commercial banks in east Africa's second-biggest economy quoted the shilling at 1,590/1,600 to the dollar on Thursday, weaker than 1,585/1,595 a week ago.

The shilling touched 1,595/1,605 in early trade, a level last hit on March 15, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"The outlook is that the shilling will likely remain weak in the next few days before it starts to strengthen next week," said Patrick Kapella, chief dealer at First National Bank Tanzania.

Market participants said they expect the shilling to trade in the 1,580-1,590 range next week. The Bank of Tanzania said on its website that it traded $16.75 million on the interbank foreign exchange market over the past week.

NIGERIA

The naira is seen firmer against the dollar next week as inflows from oil firms and offshore investors buying local debt are expected to support the local currency.

The naira was trading at 156.98 to the dollar on the interbank market at 1044 GMT, firmer than the previous day's close of 157.10 to the dollar.

Traders said two energy firms, units of Royal Dutch Shell and ExxonMobil were selling dollars to some lenders on Thursday, boosting dollar liquidity in the market.

GHANA

Ghana's cedi is expected to stabilise against the dollar next week as the local unit consolidates gains after a recent 3-year bond auction, traders said.

The Bank of Ghana said it accepted 1.4 billion cedis in a heavily oversubscribed sale of a 3-year 500 million cedi bond last Thursday.

Since the auction, the cedi has traded within the 1.8730-1.8770 band, except on Wednesday when it shed some of its gains to close at 1.8900 on a seasonal uptick in greenback demand pressure, according to Barclays Bank Ghana data.

Barclays also indicated that the cedi could post its third monthly gain in a row.

At 1300 GMT on Thursday, commercial banks quoted the cedi at 1.8851 to the dollar.

Stanbic Bank Ghana trader Christopher Nettey said the cedi would stabilise around the 1.880 next week. (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza, Elias Biryabarema, Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, Oludare Mayowa and Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Tosin Sulaiman, Ron Askew)