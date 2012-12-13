JOHANNESBURG Dec 13 Ghana's cedi may benefit from an inflow of dollars ahead of a bond sale in January, the first since elections in the west African nation. Kenya and Tanzania's shillings are expected to hold firm as importer dollar demand ebbs.

GHANA

Ghana's cedi is expected to hold steady against the dollar next week, supported by an inflow of greenbacks from mining firms and offshore investors preparing to buy a 3-year bond on sale next month.

The Bank of Ghana said on Tuesday it would issue 400 million cedis worth of 3-year government bonds in mid-January to retire maturing papers. It will be the first auction since elections in the west African country last week.

The cedi has been trading in the broad 1.8800-1.8900 band in the past two weeks.

Stanbic Ghana trader Christopher Nettey said the planned bond auction, open to offshore investors, was "positive news for the cedi" as investors will begin mobilizing ahead of the issue.

"We're beginning to see some inflows already and these may reinforce the strength of the local unit from next week. Our projection is that the 1.900 barrier would be contained."

Traders said there were signs of improved activity on the secondary bond market following last week's relatively smooth presidential and parliamentary elections.

"It is very likely that the dollar-cedi rate will close the year below the key psychological level of 1.9000," Barclays Bank chief trader Kobla Nyaletey said.

Incumbent President John Mahama won 50.7 percent of the presidential vote, beating his main rival Nana Akufo-Addo in a tight contest. Akufo-Addo and his New Patriotic Party have threatened to contest the election results in court, saying they were manipulated.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling is expected to stabilise against the dollar next week as Kenyans living abroad send hard currency home for the holidays amid lower importer dollar demand.

The shilling traded at 85.75/86.00 per dollar at 1608 GMT, barely moved from last Thursday's close.

"We may see an uptick in dollar inflows from the diaspora with not much demand from corporates," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa.

Remittances are a key source of hard currency for the east African nation. It received $876.3 million in such inflows in the first nine months of this year, compared with the $891.1 million received in the whole of 2011.

Tourists, who usually flock to the country's game reserves in December, could also boost dollar inflows, traders said. The sector earned Kenya $1.2 billion in 2011.

The shilling is down just 1 percent against the dollar this year, thanks to the central bank's enhanced vigilance.

The bank, which was roundly criticised in 2011 for letting the shilling slump, kept lending rates at ultra-high levels in the first half and has frequently drained market liquidity.

TANZANIA

Tanzania's shilling is expected to hold firm against the dollar in the days ahead, supported by a slowdown in importer greenback demand ahead of the holidays, traders said.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 1,595/1,605 to the dollar, up from 1,602/1,608 a week ago.

"The shilling has strengthened a bit from last week mostly due to conversions of dollars to the local currency by corporates for end-of-year obligations," said Patrick Kapella, chief dealer at FNB Bank Tanzania.

"The shilling will likely be stable next week as people will continue to make currency conversions to cover those obligations."

Market participants said they expected the shilling to trade in a tight band of 1,590-1,600 next week. The Bank of Tanzania said on its website that it traded $23.4 million on the interbank foreign exchange market over the past week.

UGANDA

Uganda's shilling is expected to gain slightly against the dollar next week due to low greenback demand as business activity tails off towards the end of the year.

At 1545 GMT on Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's leading coffee exporter at 2,670/2,680, up from its 2,690/2,700 close a week ago.

"The shilling has been inching up in recent days mainly because of the falling business activity and dollar demand and we reckon this trend will continue in the days ahead," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.

Analysts said the shilling is set to come under pressure in the new year after key Western donors froze aid amounting to 6.2 percent of this year's budget on corruption concerns.

The shilling, which is down 7.2 percent against the dollar this year, could also be hurt by Standard and Poor's decision to downgrade Uganda's outlook to negative from stable on Tuesday, citing the aid cuts. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo, Kevin Mwanza, Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala and Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Tosin Sulaiman)