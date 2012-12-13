JOHANNESBURG Dec 13 Ghana's cedi may benefit
from an inflow of dollars ahead of a bond sale in January, the
first since elections in the west African nation. Kenya and
Tanzania's shillings are expected to hold firm as importer
dollar demand ebbs.
GHANA
Ghana's cedi is expected to hold steady against the
dollar next week, supported by an inflow of greenbacks from
mining firms and offshore investors preparing to buy a 3-year
bond on sale next month.
The Bank of Ghana said on Tuesday it would issue 400 million
cedis worth of 3-year government bonds in mid-January to retire
maturing papers. It will be the first auction since elections in
the west African country last week.
The cedi has been trading in the broad 1.8800-1.8900 band in
the past two weeks.
Stanbic Ghana trader Christopher Nettey said the planned
bond auction, open to offshore investors, was "positive news for
the cedi" as investors will begin mobilizing ahead of the issue.
"We're beginning to see some inflows already and these may
reinforce the strength of the local unit from next week. Our
projection is that the 1.900 barrier would be contained."
Traders said there were signs of improved activity on the
secondary bond market following last week's relatively smooth
presidential and parliamentary elections.
"It is very likely that the dollar-cedi rate will close the
year below the key psychological level of 1.9000," Barclays Bank
chief trader Kobla Nyaletey said.
Incumbent President John Mahama won 50.7 percent of the
presidential vote, beating his main rival Nana Akufo-Addo in a
tight contest. Akufo-Addo and his New Patriotic Party have
threatened to contest the election results in court, saying they
were manipulated.
KENYA
Kenya's shilling is expected to stabilise against the
dollar next week as Kenyans living abroad send hard currency
home for the holidays amid lower importer dollar demand.
The shilling traded at 85.75/86.00 per dollar at 1608 GMT,
barely moved from last Thursday's close.
"We may see an uptick in dollar inflows from the diaspora
with not much demand from corporates," said Duncan Kinuthia,
head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa.
Remittances are a key source of hard currency for the east
African nation. It received $876.3 million in such inflows in
the first nine months of this year, compared with the $891.1
million received in the whole of 2011.
Tourists, who usually flock to the country's game reserves
in December, could also boost dollar inflows, traders said. The
sector earned Kenya $1.2 billion in 2011.
The shilling is down just 1 percent against the dollar this
year, thanks to the central bank's enhanced vigilance.
The bank, which was roundly criticised in 2011 for letting
the shilling slump, kept lending rates at ultra-high levels in
the first half and has frequently drained market liquidity.
TANZANIA
Tanzania's shilling is expected to hold firm against
the dollar in the days ahead, supported by a slowdown in
importer greenback demand ahead of the holidays, traders said.
On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
1,595/1,605 to the dollar, up from 1,602/1,608 a week ago.
"The shilling has strengthened a bit from last week mostly
due to conversions of dollars to the local currency by
corporates for end-of-year obligations," said Patrick Kapella,
chief dealer at FNB Bank Tanzania.
"The shilling will likely be stable next week as people will
continue to make currency conversions to cover those
obligations."
Market participants said they expected the shilling to trade
in a tight band of 1,590-1,600 next week. The Bank of Tanzania
said on its website that it traded $23.4 million on the
interbank foreign exchange market over the past week.
UGANDA
Uganda's shilling is expected to gain slightly
against the dollar next week due to low greenback demand as
business activity tails off towards the end of the year.
At 1545 GMT on Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency
of Africa's leading coffee exporter at 2,670/2,680, up from its
2,690/2,700 close a week ago.
"The shilling has been inching up in recent days mainly
because of the falling business activity and dollar demand and
we reckon this trend will continue in the days ahead," said
Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.
Analysts said the shilling is set to come under pressure in
the new year after key Western donors froze aid amounting to 6.2
percent of this year's budget on corruption concerns.
The shilling, which is down 7.2 percent against the dollar
this year, could also be hurt by Standard and Poor's decision to
downgrade Uganda's outlook to negative from stable on Tuesday,
citing the aid cuts.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo, Kevin Mwanza, Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
and Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Tosin Sulaiman)