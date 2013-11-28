JOHANNESBURG Nov 28 There is more volatility in
store for the Ghanaian cedi as dollar demand shows no sign of
abating, while in Nigeria the naira is likely to strengthen
against the dollar in anticipation of large dollar sales by
state energy firm NNPC.
GHANA
Ghana's cedi is likely to remain volatile next week
amid strong end-of-year dollar demand and low liquidity.
The cedi was trading within a band of 2.2600-2.2900 against
the dollar at 1215 GMT on Thursday.
"The Ghana cedi was fairly volatile throughout the week on
the corporate FX market amid strong end-of-year demand and weak
supply," said Adu-Koranteng Yaw, research analyst at NDK Asset
Management in Accra.
"The local unit is expected to remain volatile on the market
next week particularly to the dollar as we see no signs of an
improvement in liquidity in the market," he said.
The central bank said on Wednesday it would introduce new
foreign exchange regulations including a uniform trade reporting
platform for all banks and a code of conduct in an attempt to
generate more transparency in pricing, price discovery and
online reporting.
NIGERIA
The naira is expected to strengthen against the dollar on
the interbank market next week in anticipation of dollar sales
by state-owned energy firm NNPC.
At 1134 GMT, the naira was trading at 158.70 to the dollar,
stronger than its 159.07 close a week ago.
"We expect the naira to gain to around the 158/dollar level
next week because of possible dollar sales by the NNPC and other
oil companies that are yet to come to the market," a dealer at
Access Bank said.
NNPC supplies the bulk of dollars traded on the interbank
market and, combined with supplies from energy companies and the
central bank's monetary tightening measures, the naira has
stayed in a 158-159 range against the dollar since last month.
KENYA
The Kenyan shilling is expected to hold steady next
week, but there is a risk it could weaken on a general rise in
dollar demand from corporate clients and increased shilling
liquidity in the money markets.
At 1016 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
87.05/25 to the dollar, compared with last Thursday's close of
86.25/35.
The shilling touched 87.10 this week, close to a two-month
low. It has lost 0.98 percent since last Thursday.
"We have a surge in corporate dollar demand amid very
reduced inflows, improved (shilling) liquidity in money markets
and the expectations of lower interest rates," said Joshua
Anene, a trader at Commercial Bank of Africa.
A senior trader at another commercial bank said:
"Looking forward, we expect the shilling to remain vulnerable
and we don't rule out new lows."
Other traders say the shilling could hold steady, given that
most businesses are beginning to wind down their activities
ahead of the December holidays.
They expect the shilling to trade in the 86.75 to 88.00
range in coming days.
UGANDA
Uganda's shilling is expected to be rangebound over
the next week albeit with a firmer bias on the back of month-end
dollar inflows from non-governmental organizations.
At 0938 GMT commercial banks quoted the currency of east
Africa's third-largest economy at 2,520/2,525, stronger than
last Thursday's close of 2,530/2,535.
"The shilling will probably trade in a 2,520-35 range ...
however we do anticipate some NGO (non-governmental
organization) flows," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making
at Barclays Bank.
A trader from a leading commercial bank said the market
would also take its cue from November inflation data due to be
released on Friday and its impact on the Bank of Uganda (BoU)
rate decision for December.
TANZANIA
Tanzania's shilling is likely to strengthen slightly next
week, buoyed by dollar inflows from corporates and an expected
liquidity squeeze on the local currency.
Traders in Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam
quoted the shilling at 1,610/1,617 to the dollar on Thursday,
marginally weaker than 1,606/1,616 a week ago.
"I foresee the shilling strengthening slightly against the
dollar, helped by inflows from some non-governmental
organisations and corporate entities," said Sameer Remtulla, a
dealer at Commercial Bank of Africa Tanzania.
"As we are approaching the end of the month, we are seeing
many clients offloading dollars to get shillings and we also
expect to see a tightening up of liquidity on the local currency
in the days ahead."
Traders said they expect the shilling to trade in a tight
1,610-1,613 range over the coming days.
The Bank of Tanzania said on its website it had traded
$32.35 million on the interbank foreign exchange market over the
past week.
ZAMBIA
The kwacha is likely to come under pressure next week
as dollar demand increases ahead of the festive period.
At 1149 GMT on Thursday, commercial banks quoted the
currency of Africa's leading copper producer at 5.500, barely
changed from a week ago.
"Without any intervention by the government the kwacha
should fall due to festive demand for the dollar," one
commercial bank trader said.
(Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg, Oludare Mayowa, George
Obulutsa, Elias Biryabarema, Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala and Chris
Mfula; Editing by Tosin Sulaiman and Susan Fenton)