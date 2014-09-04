JOHANNESBURG, Sept 4 Rising importer demand is
likely to weigh on East African currencies against the dollar
next week, but tight monetary policy in Zambia is expected to
prop up the kwacha.
In West Africa, dollar proceeds from the state energy
company should prop up Nigeria's naira, and neighbouring Ghana's
cedi should rally on anticipation of an IMF bailout.
KENYA
Traders expected the Kenyan shilling to lose ground as
increased money market liquidity fuels demand for dollars,
although the central bank is likely to sell dollars to prop up
the local currency.
By 1135 GMT on Thursday, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 88.60/65 to the dollar, weaker than last
Thursday's close of 88.35/45.
"More liquidity in the market points to a weaker shilling,"
said John Njenga, a Commercial Bank of Africa trader.
After a brief liquidity crunch, the average overnight
interbank lending rate fell to 8.2033 percent on Wednesday from
13.8391 percent on Aug 25.
Speculation in the market was that the Central Bank of Kenya
would not allow the currency to weaken below 89
shillings/dollar, Njenga said.
The central bank pumped an unspecified amount of dollars
into the market last month after the shilling fell to 88.80/90,
its weakest since December 2011.
UGANDA
An expected surge in importer demand before the December
shopping season could put pressure on the Ugandan shilling
At 1127 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,603/2,613, stronger than last Thursday's close of 2,615/2,625.
"We're in that period when we typically see a rise in dollar
demand from importers because December is nearing," said Ahmed
Kalule, a trader at Bank of Africa.
But the currency, which has fallen 3.2 percent against the
dollar so far this year, may get some support from next week's
Treasury auction for 180 billion shillings worth of two- and
15-year bonds, Kalule added.
TANZANIA
The Tanzanian shilling is expected to weaken against the
dollar in coming days, undermined by growing demand from the
energy sector.
Commercial banks in east Africa's second-biggest economy
quoted the shilling at 1,655/1,665 to the dollar on Thursday,
stronger than 1,662/1,672 a week ago.
"We are now seeing oil-marketing companies coming back into
the market with demand for dollars. Therefore, the outlook is
that the shilling will likely depreciate going forward," said
Sameer Remtulla, a dealer at Commercial Bank of Africa.
ZAMBIA
Traders were bullish on the kwacha, citing a tight
monetary policy and increasing dollar inflows before a treasury
bill auction on Thursday Sept.4.
Commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second-
largest copper producer at 6.0500 per dollar on Thursday, from a
close of 6.0000 a week ago.
NIGERIA
Nigeria's naira is seen range-bound next week, supported by
dollar sales by the state energy company NNPC and offshore
investor flows into the local debt market.
The local currency has drifted in a 161.70-162.55 band since
last week.
"The naira should see some gains next week, but not far from
the present range," one dealer predicted.
GHANA
Ghana's cedi should also hold its ground as investor
confidence rebounds before bailout talks with the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) next week.
Ghana is due to begin talks with the IMF in mid September
for an assistance program aimed at shoring up its economy, which
is beset with stubborn deficits and high inflation. The currency
has slumped 39 percent this year.
The cedi, which hit a record low of 3.9000 against the
dollar in June, has clawed back in the last two weeks to trade
at around 3.6400 on Thursday.
(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic, Elias Biryabarema, Fumbuka
Ng'wanakilala, Chris Mfula, Oludare Mayowa and Kwasi Kpodo;
Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa, Larry King)