LAGOS Feb 19 Uncertainty surrounds trade on the
Nigerian currency after the central bank scrapped its bi-weekly
foreign exchange auctions, while other African currencies are
seen mixed.
NIGERIA
The central bank says its latest action would curb
speculation on the local currency, which it blames for the
sharp decline of the naira, while a market body said the bank
would sell dollars at 198 naira.
The average rate at the interbank market was at 197.50 to
the dollar at the close of trading, from 205.60 a week ago.
The currency of Africa's biggest economy - and the
continent's top oil producer - has lost more than 20 percent in
the past three months as oil prices collapsed and concern grew
among investors about political stability after the six-week
postponement of the Feb. 14 elections.
"We intend to take a cue from where the central bank
intervene at the market hence," one dealer told Reuters.
KENYA
The Kenyan shilling is expected to trade in a tight
band against the dollar next week due to support from a drop in
importer dollar demand and inflows into local markets.
The shilling was trading at 91.30/50 on Thursday and traders
said it was likely to be hemmed in a range of 91.25-91.75.
"There is... some improvement in dollar flows chasing
various asset classes," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at
Commercial Bank of Africa.
Investors abroad have been chasing high yields on local
bonds and fuelling a rally in shares.
Kenya's central bank said on Thursday the shilling had
stabilised and was now seen strengthening.
TANZANIA
The Tanzanian shilling could come under pressure due to
dollar demand from importers, and trader expected the currency
to trade in the 1,850-1,860 range over the coming days.
Commercial banks in east Africa's second-biggest economy
quoted the shilling at 1,848/1,858 to the dollar on Thursday,
weaker than 1,825/1,835 a week ago.
"The only hope for the shilling is the expected sales of
dollars by corporates to meet salary and tax obligations,"
Kelvin Kisenga, a trader at CRDB Bank.
The central bank said it had traded $51.1 million on the
interbank foreign exchange market over the past week.
UGANDA
The Uganda shilling is seen stable, after falling 3.1
percent weaker against the dollar so far this year, underpinned
by a local currency squeeze that was dampening dollar demand.
At 0931GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,860/2,870, stronger than last Thursday's close of 2,865/2,875.
"The yields on our papers have also kept their upward
trend... I expect it to lift the confidence in the shilling,"
Ahmed Kalule, trader at Bank of Africa.
At this week's Treasury bill auction rates rose across all
tenors, extending a months-long trend.
GHANA
Ghana's cedi is expected to rally on offshore inflows
for a three-year bond and renewed hopes of a deal with the
International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The local currency traded at 3.4500 by 1100 GMT on Thursday.
The local currency slumped 31 percent last year, and has
been under pressure since mid-January on rising dollar demand.
"We expect foreign interest in the three-year bond to lead
the cedi's gains," Biggles Joseph Amponsah of the Accra-based
Dortis Research said, referring to a bond sale on Thursday.
"We expect investors to want to lock in some funds ahead of
an IMF deal, which could see interest rates drop afterwards."
ZAMBIA
The kwacha is expected to remain under pressure and
could be supported by central bank intervention.
At 1051 GMT, commercial banks quoted the currency of
Africa's second-largest copper producer at 7.0350 per dollar,
down from 6.6900 a week ago.
"A bearish trend is likely to continue for the local unit in
the short-term," Zambia National Commercial Bank said in a note.
The kwacha hit a session low of 7.0700 on Wednesday for the
first time in eight months as investors fretted about a tax row
between the government and foreign mining companies and weak
copper prices.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa, Duncan Miriri, Elias
Biryabarema,; Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, Kwasi Kpodo; and Chris
Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)