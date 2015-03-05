NAIROBI, March 5 Kenya's shilling could
strengthen next week buoyed by offshore inflows into a Treasury
bond on sale later this month, while the naira could steady as
the central bank controls its trade.
KENYA
The shilling closed at around 91.05/15 to the dollar
on Thursday, up from 91.30/40 a week ago.
Traders the shilling could gain from hard currency inflows
as foreign investors prepare to buy an infrastructure bond worth
25 billion shillings ($274.57 million) on March 25.
"There is a lot of interest in this paper, and the market is
expecting foreign participation to be around more than 60
percent," a senior trader at one commercial bank said.
NIGERIA
Nigeria's naira has tumbled on the political and
economic turmoil, although dealers expected a steadier currency
next week as the central bank maintains tight controls on trade.
The central bank last month said it would sell dollars only
at 198 naira to customers through the interbank.
"There is not much activity going on in the market, we are
just going with the flow as directed by the central bank," one
dealer said.
Dealers said Nigeria's central bank has fixed the rate at
which banks can buy dollars from oil companies at not more than
2 naira spread to its clearing rate.
GHANA
Foreign currency shortages have persisted in Ghana, keeping
the cedi under pressure since mid January, but traders
said this should lessen when a financial package from the IMF to
help fix the economy starts.
"Until then, (dollar) demand continues to increase and there
is no major inflow expected in the coming week, so we expect
some further losses for the cedi," Joseph Biggles Amponsah of
the Accra-based Dortis Research said.
Finance minister Seth Terkper told Reuters the government
would continue to use its Oil Stabilization Fund as well as
petroleum hedging to manage foreign exchange volatility in
support of the local cedi currency.
TANZANIA
The Tanzanian shilling is expected to be range-bound
in the days ahead, helped by a slowdown in demand for dollars
from oil and manufacturing sectors.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 1,835/1,845 to the
dollar on Thursday, weaker than 1,830/1,840 a week ago.
"We will likely trade at the same levels next week because
most of the activities have slowed down," said Mohamed Laseko, a
trader at CRDB Bank.
The central bank said it had traded $51.5 million on the
interbank foreign exchange market in the past week.
UGANDA
Uganda's shilling could recoup some of its recent
losses, after hitting a new all-time low on strong dollar demand
from commercial banks and importers, triggering a dollar sale by
the central bank to support the local currency.
At 1120 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,940/2,950, weaker than last Thursday's close of 2,888/2,898.
"Most banks who have been exerting much of the demand have
built sufficient positions by now," said Ahmed Kalule, trader at
Bank of Africa. "We might see self-correction as some importers
postpone demand."
ZAMBIA
Traders expected the kwacha currency to stay on the
back foot on dollar demand by companies seeking to pay dividends
to foreign-based investors.
The currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer
traded at 6.9850 to the dollar from 6.9600 a week ago.
"We could see some tick up in demand for dollars as
companies make dividend payments. This could put pressure on the
kwacha," one commercial bank trader said.
($1 = 91.0500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Edith Honan, Oludare Mayowa, Kwasi Kpodo, Fumbuka
Ng'wanakilala, Elias Biryabarema and Chris Mfula; Compiled by
Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)