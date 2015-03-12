KAMPALA, March 12 Uganda's shilling could remain
under pressure next week after falling to a series of record
lows as banks and factories bought dollars, while other
currencies are likely to trade rangebound.
UGANDA
The Ugandan shilling could lose more ground as
foreign investors cut their debt positions, worried by the
state's plans for increased spending in the current 2014/15
fiscal year, traders said. Dollar demand from manufacturers
could also add to the local currency's losses.
The shilling closed at near all-time lows of 2,940/2,950
unchanged from a week ago, but had fallen to a new record low of
3,116/3,126 before the central bank sold an unspecified amount
of dollars to support the unit.
"The shilling will remain on the back foot," said Ahmed
Kalule, trader at Bank of Africa. "Clients in energy and
manufacturing will be coming in after realising the shilling
won't recover soon."
So far this year, the currency has lost nearly 10 percent of
its value against the greenback, under relentless pressure from
commercial banks building positions to hedge against further
weakening of the shilling.
Uganda's central bank said it would use interest rates to
keep inflation from rising, reassuring investors worried by a
planned hike in state spending. The bank has sold dollars eight
times this year to support the local currency.
KENYA
Kenya's shilling is expected to strengthen slightly
on companies selling dollars to pay their taxes and dollar
inflows from foreign investors seeking to buy a government bond.
The shilling closed weaker at 91.65/75 to the dollar on
Thursday, compared with 91.05/15 last week.
Traders said the local currency was receiving support from
central bank liquidity mop ups and dollar inflows from investors
planning to buy a 12-year infrastructure bond worth up to 25
billion shillings ($272.93 million) on March 25.
TANZANIA
Tanzania's shilling will trade in a range, with scope
for slight gains as companies sell dollars to meet domestic tax
and salary commitments.
The shilling traded at 1,840/1,850 to the dollar on
Thursday, slightly weaker than 1,835/1,845 a week ago.
"Companies usually offload dollars at end of the quarter to
get shillings for tax obligations and payment of salaries, so
this will ease pressure on the local currency," said Theopistar
Mnale, a trader at TIB Development Bank.
The Bank of Tanzania said it had traded $64.45 million on
the interbank foreign exchange market over the past week.
NIGERIA
The naira traded around 198.46 to the dollar, little changed
from last week, with interbank trade subdued due to tight
central bank controls. The bank has since been dictating the
spread within which lenders can buy and sell dollars.
The bank last month said it would sell dollars only at 198
naira through the interbank, after scrapping twice-weekly
foreign exchange auctions.
"There is still a lot of demand for the dollar in the
market, which the central bank is not meeting, with many banks
now depending on sale by some oil companies to satisfy their
customers' requests," one dealer said.
Several large sales were carried out on Thursday at 197
naira for a total of $212.20 million, just before the interbank
market closed, Thomson Reuters data showed, with dealers
attributing trades to a central bank dollar sale.
"No real trading is going on in the market ... and most
banks are not willing to give quotes for lack of adequate dollar
flows from oil companies," another dealer said.
GHANA
Ghana's cedi is seen under pressure as dollar demand
continues to surge while hard currency inflows dwindle.
The local unit, which has fallen 8.5 percent to the dollar
since January, traded between 3.6-3.7 against the dollar on
Thursday, from 3.55 a week ago.
"We have seen demand surging day-by-day in recent days. It
appears people are just panicking so they are buying in
anticipation of a (dollar) shortfall as inflows have almost
dried up," Stanbic Ghana analyst Kofi Pianim said.
Ghana's central bank has been supporting the interbank market
with weekly dollar sales but traders say the amounts sold were
inadequate to meet the high demand.
Ghana's agreement with the International Monetary Fund last
month for a three-year $940 million aid package to help fix its
economy, dogged by high deficit, widening public debt and
inflation, could eventually unlock donor and investor inflows of
hard currency which could in turn support of the local currency.
($1 = 91.6000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema,; George Obulutsa,; Fumbuka
Ng'wanakilala, Oludare Mayowa and Kwasi Kpode; Compiled by
Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)