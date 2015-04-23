NAIROBI, April 23 Kenya's shilling could fall further next week, while other currencies are seen steady.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling is seen weakening deeper within three-year lows to trade in the 93.70 to 94.30 range against the dollar, under pressure from end-month dollar demand.

At 0923 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling weaker at 93.95/94.05 to the dollar versus 93.40/50 a week ago. The local currency has lost 3.6 percent to the dollar so far this year.

The central bank this week sold an undisclosed amount of dollars when the shilling hit 93.90/94.00 but the local currency remained at levels last seen in November 2011, weighed by importer dollar demand an scanty inflows of the U.S. currency.

"Demand is from the traditional buyers, who are the energy sector, who usually come in at the end of the month," a senior trader at one commercial bank said.

NIGERIA

The naira is likely to trade at 198-199 to the dollar on the back of tight control by the central bank, which pegged rate at the 198 level in February, and expected end-month dollar sales by some oil companies.

"We expect to see more liquidity next week, as the multinational oil companies resume their month-end dollar sale to the market," local unit of Citibank said in a note to clients on Thursday.

Nigeria's central bank has continued to support the local currency at its special intervention, selling dollar at 197.00 to end user through banks. The amounts to a de facto devaluation of the currency of Africa's biggest economy.

TANZANIA

The Tanzanian shilling hit a new all-time low against the dollar on Thursday, but is expected to remain steady or strengthen slightly, helped by month-end hard currency inflows.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at a new low of 1,930/1,940 to the dollar, weaker than 1,890/1,900 a week ago.

"We think it might remain stable or gain ground slightly against the dollar next week due to expected end-of-month dollar inflows," said Theopistar Mnale, a dealer at TIB Development Bank, as companies convert dollars to pay taxes and salaries.

The central bank said on its website it traded 57.35 million on the interbank foreign exchange market in the past week.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling is likely to be steady, with rising Treasury bond yields seen attracting hard currency inflows from foreign investors chasing Ugandan debt.

At 1015 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling 2,998/3,008 weaker than last week's close of 2,997/3,007.

"The upward trend in yields will help a lot," said Ali Abbas, trader at Crane Bank. "Inflows should improve as offshore people come in to take advantage of these yields ... I see the shilling trading around 3,000."

Rates on Uganda's Treasury bonds have been rising in recent weeks on expectations of a surge in government borrowing ahead of next year's presidential elections.

GHANA

The cedi may weaken only mildly as pressures that could push it lower are offset by dollar inflows from the first tranche of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) aid package.

The West African currency was trading at 3.8400-3.8500 to the dollar at 1130 GMT from 3.8700 a week ago.

"Because of the ... inflow from the IMF we are going to see a continuation of the trend of very insignificant depreciation," said Sampson Akligoh, managing director of InvestCorp, a Ghana-based investment bank.

The Fund agreed a $918 deal with Ghana in April to help stabilise the macro economy, which faces a high debt to GDP ratio, a stubborn budget deficit and a currency that has fallen sharply since the start of 2014.

ZAMBIA

Zambia's Kwacha is likely to firm as corporates convert foreign exchange into the local unit to pay their local month-end obligations.

At 1215 GMT the kwacha was trading at 7.3400 per dollar, from a close of 7.4000 a week ago.

"We might see people selling dollars, especially now that they need to make month-end payments in kwacha," one commercial bank trader said. (Reporting by George Obulutsa, Oludare Mayowa, Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, Elias Biryabarema, Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)