NAIROBI, April 30 Kenyan and Tanzanian
currencies are expected to lose ground next week, while other
currencies are seen relatively stable.
KENYA
Kenya's shilling could weaken on dollar demand from
companies paying dividends to investors abroad, and traders said
they expected the central bank to intervene if it slides.
At 0950 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
94.65/75 to the dollar, weaker than 94.00/10 a week ago, and
still hovering at three-year lows last hit in Nov. 2011.
"I think it will be capped at around 95.00. I believe
central bank will look to support it heavily," said a senior
trader at one commercial bank.
The shilling has been hurt by a falling hard currency
inflows from tourism after militant attacks that scared visitors
away, and by a drop in horticulture earnings due to poor rain.
TANZANIA
The Tanzanian shilling has continued to set record lows
against the U.S. dollar due to strong demand from importers and
could further weaken in the days ahead unless the central bank
intervenes, traders said.
Commercial banks in east Africa's second-biggest economy
quoted the shilling at 2,010/2,020 to the dollar on Thursday,
weaker than 1,930/1,940 a week ago.
"The shilling could stay at the same levels against the
dollar next week or it could weaken further unless the central
bank intervenes," said Mohamed Laseko, a dealer at CRDB Bank.
Market participants said they expected the shilling to trade
in a 2020-2,030 range over the coming days.
UGANDA
The Ugandan shilling is forecast to trade largely
stable with a marginal depreciation bias fuelled by high local
currency liquidity in the money market.
At 1105 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,990/3,000 stronger than 2,995/3,005 a week ago.
"The market has a lot of shillings so we might perhaps see
some scattered demand and a depreciation bias," said Shahzad
Kamaluddin, trader at Crane Bank.
So far this year, the local currency is 7.3 percent weaker
to the greenback, largely on dollar demand by companies and
investor jitters over Uganda's growing currency account deficit.
NIGERIA
Nigeria's naira is likely to be steady with central
bank maintaining its tight control of the local currency and
expectations of month-end dollar sales by oil companies.
The naira has been flat at 197-199 to the dollar since
February when the central bank introduced controls to safeguard
it from depreciation after a sharp fall in global oil prices.
"We don't expect much change in the currency pricing as
central bank's control remains in force," a dealer said.
The central bank has been selling dollars at the interbank
market at 197 on demand basis and also provides only a 2 naira
margin for purchases from oil and other independent sources.
GHANA
Ghana's cedi could weaken slightly on renewed
corporate demand for the dollar amid scanty offshore inflows
after trading in a stable range in recent weeks as firms sold
the U.S. currency to settle their local quarterly payments.
The cedi traded at 3.88 to the dollar by midday on Thursday,
from 3.87 a week before.
"We are beginning to see renewed demand pressure for dollars
without matching inflows, especially from offshore and this
could weigh moderately on the local unit next week," Michael
Akpakli of Barclays Bank Ghana said. He projected that the
USD/GHS could hit 3.9000 next week.
ZAMBIA
Traders expect the kwacha to remain steady against
the greenback on tight liquidity and higher copper prices.
At 1005 GMT the currency of Africa's second-largest copper
producer was quoted at 7.4400 per dollar from 7.3900 a week ago.
Yotam Mwale, the chief foreign exchange dealer at BancABC
said the kwacha was likely to remain stable supported by reduced
dollar demand after Zambia raised statutory reserves in March.
"Copper prices have risen marginally and on a global scale
the kwacha will be supported by a weaker dollar following a
string of disappointing economic data from the U.S.," Mwale
said.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa, Oludare Mayowa, Fumbuka
Ng'wanakilala, Elias Biryabarema, Kwasi Kpodo and Chris Mfula;
Editing by James Macharia)