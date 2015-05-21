(Changes name of Kenyan contributor to report)
ACCRA May 21 Ghana's cedi could weaken next
week on increased dollar demand, while other currencies are
likely to be stable.
GHANA
The cedi hit new lows this week and could remain
under pressure as dollar demand continued to outstrip supply.
The USD/GHS broke the 4.0 resistance on Tuesday, and traded
at 4.0100-4,0300 at 1030 GMT from 3.9350-3.9750 last Thursday.
"Not much inflows are anticipated within the remaining parts
of this week and next week and for this reason the pair will
continue to trade in the same direction, resulting in further
losses for the GHS," Kwabena Yeboah of the Accra-based Dortis
Research said.
The central bank governor has blamed the continued weakening
of the cedi partly on speculative foreign exchange activities.
KENYA
The shilling is likely to get support from a
liquidity squeeze in the money markets partly caused by the
central bank's tightening stance.
The shilling was steady at 96.85/95 on Thursday, down from
96.15/25 at the close a week ago.
Traders said caution set in after overnight lending rates on
the interbank market rose to 12 percent on Wednesday.
"The rising overnight rates and tightening liquidity will
offer support," said a trader at a commercial bank.
The central bank has been aggressively mopping up liquidity
from the money markets in recent weeks, making it slightly more
expensive for players to bet against the shilling.
NIGERIA
The naira is seen unchanged at the same level it
has been trading since the central bank imposed a restriction on
the forex market since February.
The local currency was trading at 198.5 to the dollar on
Thursday at 1120 GMT, same level last week as central bank
failed to relax its restriction on the forex market, rendering
the interbank forex market inactive.
At the Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Tuesday, the
central bank maintained the prevailing tight control in forex
market, which has restricted access to dollar by importers.
TANZANIA
The shilling is expected to be stable and could
strengthen slightly due to expected sales of the U.S. currency
by corporates seeking to meet their local monthly payments.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,030/2,040 to the
dollar, weaker than 2,010/2,020 a week ago.
Fred Siwale, a dealer at CRDB Bank, said the local currency
could gain against the U.S. dollar "thanks to end-of-month
inflows from corporates to meet salary and tax obligations."
UGANDA
The shilling is projected to ease on dollar demand
from the energy and manufacturing sectors amid healthy levels of
local currency liquidity.
At 1020 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,995/3,005, weaker than last Thursday's close of 2,990/3,000.
"We have signs of an uptick in energy and manufacturing
demand and there's also fairly high liquidity in the market,"
said Ahmed Kalule, trader at Bank of Africa. "These two factors
will likely keep some pressure on the shilling."
ZAMBIA
The kwacha is expected to weaken slightly on reduced
dollar inflows after a government bond auction worth a total of
1 billion kwachas ($142 million) on Friday, traders said.
At 0855 GMT, commercial banks quoted the currency of
Africa's second-largest copper producer at 7.1000 per dollar, up
from 7.2100 a week ago, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"Speculative buying of dollars and profit-taking will
trigger kwacha weakness. Nonetheless, the increase in the supply
of dollars experienced this week will most likely limit the
kwacha weakness," a commercial bank trader said.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo, Duncan Miriri, Oludare Mayowa,
Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, Elias Biryabarema and Chris Mfula;
Editing by James Macharia)