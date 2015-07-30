ACCRA, July 30 Ghana's cedi could weaken further due to rising dollar demand unless the central bank resumes selling greenbacks, while trade on Kenya's weakening shilling may be cautious ahead of a meeting to set the benchmark rate.

GHANA

The cedi, which rebounded strongly on dollar sales by the central bank in July after slumping 25 percent in the first half of the year, weakened this week on dollar demand by firms.

The cedi exchanged at 3.700 per dollar at 1054 GMT on Thursday, from 3.3500 last week and sharply down from 3.25 on July 20, when it printed its highest gain since January.

Biggles Amponsah of the Accra-based Dortis Research said the renewed pressure on the cedi was fuelled by speculative activities which have led to panic-buying because the central bank had not been very active in the market last week.

"We are likely to see this panic-buying continue unless the central bank resumes the vigorous support it provided in the previous weeks," Amponsah said.

KENYA

The overall trend was for a weaker shilling although dealers would be watching out for central bank intervention and its meeting to set the key lending rate on Aug. 5.

Kenyan policymakers have raised rates by 300 basis points to 11.5 percent since June and has intervened with dollar sales to cushion the slide although the shilling has continued to hover around lows last seen in October 2011.

By 1255 GMT, the shilling was trading at 102.25/45 to the dollar, more than 12 percent weaker than the start of the year and edging towards an all-time low of around 107 per dollar. It closed at 102.45/65 per dollar a week ago.

"The market is cautious," said one senior trader.

The new central bank governor, Patrick Njoroge, has said the there was no "optimal level" for the exchange rate but said the central bank was concerned about volatility.

TANZANIA

The shilling is seen under pressure, and could trade in the 2,130-2,140 range.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,110/2,120 to the dollar on Thursday, weaker than 2,060/2,080 a week ago.

"The shilling is expected to continue weakening against the dollar in the days ahead on the back of demand for dollars from oil companies and traders amid limited supply," said Sameer Remtulla, a dealer at Commercial Bank of Africa Tanzania.

UGANDA

The shilling is forecast to trade in a range of 3,400-3,420 but with a weakening bias.

At 1013 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,410/3,420, weaker than last Thursday's close of 3,320/3,330.

"Some end of month demand from corporates will come in and also in the interbank there could be short position covering," said Ali Abbas, trader at Crane Bank.

Abbas said banks would cover their short positions due to a surge in liquidity after the central bank injected 474.3 billion shillings ($139 million) into the market on Thursday.

NIGERIA

The naira is seen unchanged on both the interbank and parallel markets on the back of growing forex reserves and a decision by the central bank not to devalue the currency.

The naira was trading at 241 to the dollar in the parallel market, unchanged from last week, and 198.50 to the dollar on the interbank market from 197 a week ago. The bank introduced tight controls on foreign exchange trade in Feb.

The central bank on Friday said the naira, which has lost around 15 percent against the dollar over the last year, was "appropriately priced" at 197 per dollar.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha could recover, supported by Zambia's sale of a $1.25 billion Eurobond on July 23.

At 1100 GMT on Thursday, commercial banks quoted the kwacha at 7.6350 per dollar versus a close of 7.5500 a week ago but forex traders said the local currency looked bullish.

"The kwacha has new found vigour, buoyed by positive sentiment from the Eurobond. The market continues to unwind long dollar positions," the local unit of South Africa's First National Bank (FNB) said in a note. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo, Edmund Blair, Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, Elias Biryabarema, Oludare Mayowa and Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)