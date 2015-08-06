NAIROBI Aug 6 The Kenyan shilling is expected
to receive some support from tight liquidity, while Ghana's cedi
is expected to remain under pressure as dollar demand rises amid
market uncertainty over the currency's outlook.
KENYA
The shilling is expected to receive some support from
tight liquidity, which makes it expensive to hold dollars.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 101.10/20 to the
dollar, compared with last Thursday's close of 102.20/30.
"The factors will remain the same. Shilling liquidity is
getting tighter. Interest rates are getting higher, as long as
interest rates remain high, it won't be worth holding dollars,"
a senior trader at one commercial bank said.
The weighted average interbank lending rate rose to 21.2682
percent on Wednesday from 20.4375 percent a day earlier, having
hit a high of 23 percent.
TANZANIA
The shilling is expected to be stable against the
dollar and could strengthen slightly, helped by a slowdown in
demand for the U.S. currency amid steady hard currency inflows.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,100/2,110 to the
dollar on Thursday, stronger than 2,110/2,120 a week ago.
"The outlook so far is that the shilling will likely remain
stable next week or it could appreciate slightly due to inflows
from cotton exports and tourism, amid a slowdown in demand for
dollars. A liquidity tightness on the shilling is also
supporting the local currency," said Mohamed Laseko, a dealer at
CRDB Bank.
UGANDA
The shilling is expected to be under pressure from a
rebound in demand for the greenback from corporate firms in the
energy, telecoms and manufacturing sectors.
At 0923 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling, which has
lost 21 percent of its value so far this year, at 3,510/3,520,
weaker than last Thursday's close of 3,410/3,420.
"I see corporate demand pressure is upward ... this appetite
(for dollars) should keep the shilling on a bearish bias," said
Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.
NIGERIA
The naira is seen stable on both the interbank and
parallel markets after the central bank introduced measures to
curb speculation and reduce pressure on its forex reserves.
The central bank has banned the acceptance of foreign
currency cash deposits by commercial banks to stem illicit
financial flows. The bank has also asked commercial lenders to
deposit naira equivalent of their dollar requirements with it 48
hours in advance to stem demand.
The local currency firmed to 218 to the dollar on the
parallel market on Thursday from 241 a week ago, and closed at
197 on the official market unchanged from last Thursday.
"We expect to see a stable naira in the days ahead with the
various measures being adopted by the central bank to stem
speculations in the market," one dealer said.
GHANA
The cedi is expected to remain under pressure as
risk-averse businesses and individuals crave for dollars amid
market uncertainty over the currency's outlook.
The local currency rebounded strongly in July after slumping
25 percent in the first half of the year on central bank dollar
sales but has been weakened since on rising greenbacks demand.
The cedi traded in the 3.7500-3.8800 band at 1045 GMT on
Thursday, from 3.7000-3.730000 a week ago, down 20 percent since
January, according to Reuters data.
"We see the uncertainty regarding whether or not the cedi
will relapse to the depths that we saw in the first half of this
year, causing traders and businesses to buy and hold as much as
their capacities will allow," analyst Kwabena Owusu of Dortis
Research said.
ZAMBIA
The kwacha will likely remain on the back foot on
increased demand for hard currency by importers seeking to cash
in on Zambia's power deficit by selling power-generating sets.
At 0929 GMT on Thursday, commercial banks quoted the
currency of Africa's No.2 copper producer at 7.8400 per dollar,
weaker than 7.6700 at which it closed a week ago.
"Quite possibly there has been an increase in the
importation of power-generating items heightening the demand for
foreign exchange," one commercial bank trader said.
The kwacha could trade between 7.7000 to 7.9000 per dollar.
Zambian power utility Zesco Ltd is limiting the power it
supplies to customers, mining companies, after water levels at
its hydro-electric plants fell due to drought.
