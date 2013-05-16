(Refiles with no changes to text)
JOHANNESBURG May 16 Zambia's kwacha is likely
to be on the back foot next week as it tracks a weaker South
African rand, while Kenya and Tanzania's shillings are expected
to trade in narrow bands.
ZAMBIA
The kwacha is likely to come under pressure against
the dollar next week due to a strengthening of the greenback and
the weakening of South Africa's rand, which the local unit
normally tracks.
At 1142 GMT on Thursday commercial banks quoted the currency
of Africa's leading copper producer at 5.340, down from 5.300
per dollar a week ago.
"By virtue of a strong dollar the kwacha's prospects do not
look very favorable going into next week. More so that the rand
is looking very shaky," one trader said.
"We have been grinding towards the high 5.300s. Unless we see
a dramatic shift in international or domestic developments a
test of 5.400 is inevitable."
South Africa's rand fell to a four-year low against the
dollar on Thursday, weighed down by mining sector strikes.
KENYA
Kenya's shilling is expected to trade in a tight band
of 83.50-84.10 against the dollar in the next week as the market
braces for further drops in lending rates.
The shilling, which has been stable in the last few weeks,
was trading at 83.80/90 against the dollar on Thursday.
Although falling interest rates are expected to spur demand
for dollars in the coming weeks, traders said the full impact
was still a few weeks away.
"Interest rates have been coming off but they are not
dropping rapidly...demand for dollars and supply will be evenly
matched," said Wilson Mutai, a trader at Gulf African Bank.
The central bank cut its benchmark lending rate
by 100 basis points to 8.5 percent last week, resuming an easing
path after pausing during the elections.
TANZANIA
Tanzania's shilling is expected to hold steady
against the dollar over the next week, underpinned by weak
greenback demand from importers.
Traders in Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam
quoted the shilling at 1,622/1,632 to the dollar on Thursday,
from 1,630/1,633 a week ago.
"The shilling is expected to remain stable in the coming
days ... many companies are now holding their demand for dollars
because they expect the local currency to appreciate," said
Theopistar Mnale, a trader at Tanzania Investment Bank.
Market participants said the shilling was likely to trade in
a 1,620-1,630 range over the coming days. The Bank of Tanzania
said on its website that it traded $41.45 million on the
interbank foreign exchange market over the past week.
UGANDA
Uganda's shilling is forecast to come under slight
pressure against the dollar over the next week as corporates
return to the market after mid-month tax payments.
At 1015 GMT commercial banks in Kampala quoted the currency
of east Africa's third-largest economy at 2,575/2,585, a notch
stronger than last Thursday's close of 2,585/2,595.
"In the coming days corporates will be done with their
mid-month tax payments and will probably be returning to the
market with some demand," said Brenda Akumu, trader at KCB
Uganda.
"Possibly we could see some marginal weakening if these
corporates exert some demand."
Depressed demand for the greenback from importers, in part
caused by the central bank's cautious monetary policy stance,
has supported the local currency this year, lifting it 4.3
percent against the dollar.
NIGERIA
The naira is seen trading within a narrow range
against the dollar next week on expected greenback flows from
energy companies and offshore investors buying local debt.
The local unit was trading at 157.80 to the dollar on the
interbank market at 1030 GMT, slightly weaker than its 157.55
close the previous day.
Nigeria plans to sell 121.33 billion naira ($771 million)
worth of Treasury bills at its twice-monthly auction on May 22.
