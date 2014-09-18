NAIROBI, Sept 18 The Kenyan shilling is
expected to remain under pressure next week due to increased
dollar demand and slowing inflows, despite central bank efforts
to keep its slide in check.
During the week, the currency of East Africa's biggest
economy weakened to touch a near three-year low of 89.45/89.55
to the dollar, levels at which it last traded in mid-December
2011, according to Reuters data.
The central bank sold an unspecified amount of dollars on
Thursday, helping to strengthen the shilling to 88.80/89.10 at
1245 GMT, from 89.45/55 earlier in the session. The shilling had
closed at 88.75/85 to the dollar last Thursday.
"For the next couple of days the shilling may rally a bit,
but the sentiment is still for a weak shilling," said Chris
Muiga, senior trader at National Bank of Kenya.
Muiga added that the shilling's direction in the coming days
would depend on any further central bank action.
Traders said they expect the shilling to trade between 88.50
to 89.50 to the dollar in the week ahead.
NIGERIA
Nigeria's naira currency is seen under pressure
next week after oil prices continued to decline and offshore
investors sold down their local debt holdings.
By 1200 GMT on Thursday, the currency was trading at 163.90
naira to the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 163.45
naira due to strong demand from importers and other forex end
users. The naira closed at 162.90 to the dollar last Thursday.
"We have seen strong buying interest from some offshore
investors in the last couple of days, while the market is
actually jittery on the continued drop in the oil price in the
international market," one dealer said.
Oil traded slightly lower below $99 a barrel on Thursday,
pressured by ample supply.
The Nigerian currency crossed the 163 to the dollar level on
Wednesday despite intervention by the central bank. The bank has
been selling undisclosed amounts of dollars directly to lenders
this week to try to stabilise the naira, which has declined by
about 3.5 percent this year.
Dealers said the ability of the central bank to continue to
support the local currency would depend on the oil price and
monetary policy measures to stem the drift.
The central bank's monetary policy committee is due to meet
this Friday to set Nigeria's key interest rate.
GHANA
Ghana's cedi is expected to rally in the coming week,
buoyed by the start of talks between the government and the
International Monetary Fund, Stanbic Bank said in a report.
Ghana opened talks with the Fund on Tuesday, hoping to
restore its fiscal balance, stabilize its currency, trim
inflation and lower a budget deficit as well as push forward a
broader series of economic reforms.
Another trader said he expected caution in the week ahead as
the market waited for economic developments.
"It's a cautious market as offshore buyers keep a low
interest to see how things unfold with the economy. This,
coupled with more selling on the local side, is expected to
benefit the local unit in the days ahead," said Michael Akpakli
of Barclays.
He said the cedi would trade within the 3.45 to 3.50 band
next week. The currency stood at 3.45 on Thursday, according to
Thomson Reuters data, slightly down on the day.
UGANDA
The Ugandan shilling is seen trading slightly weaker
next week, undermined by scarce inflows after a Treasury auction
failed to attract offshore interest.
At 1017 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,610/2,620, little changed from last Thursday's close of
2,608/2,618.
"Inflows will likely remain scarce so I would expect a
marginally weaker shilling," said David Bagambe, trader at
Diamond Trust Bank.
"We had banked on the auction to draw offshore investors but
we have seen no inflows from them."
Although yields at Wednesday's Treasury bill auction went up
across all tenors, Bagambe said offshore investors were probably
waiting for rates to climb further before showing more appetite.
The local currency is down 3.4 percent against the dollar
this year.
TANZANIA
Tanzania's shilling is expected to hold steady
against the dollar or gain slightly due to expected sales of the
U.S. currency by companies to meet their quarterly tax payments.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 1,665/1,675 to the
dollar on Thursday, weaker than 1,667/1,672 a week ago.
"Next week we hope to see a stable shilling, and it could
appreciate due to the fact that some corporates will be
offloading dollars at the end of the third quarter to pay taxes
in the local currency," said Hakim Sheikh, a trader at
Commercial Bank of Africa, Tanzania.
"The shilling is currently getting support from the central
bank, but we are not seeing any substantial U.S. dollar inflows
from key sectors, particularly tourism and agriculture at this
stage."
Market participants said they expect the shilling to trade in
a tight 1,660-1,670 range over the coming days.
The Bank of Tanzania said on its website that it traded
$57.8 million on the interbank foreign exchange market over the
past week.
ZAMBIA
The kwacha is likely to remain rangebound against the
dollar next week, supported by companies converting hard
currency to the local unit to pay month-end obligations
including salaries.
At 1139 GMT on Thursday, commercial banks quoted the
currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer weaker at
6.1750 per dollar, compared with 6.1500 a week ago.
"There will be pressure on the kwacha because the dollar
continues to trade positively against a basket of major
currencies, but companies are likely to come into the market
with dollars towards month-end," one trader said.
The kwacha last week came under pressure due to limited
dollar inflows in the absence of a debt auction and
strengthening of the dollar globally, he said.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa, Oludare Mayowa, Kwasi Kpodo,
Elias Biryabarema, Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala and Chris Mfula;
Editing by James Macharia and Susan Fenton)