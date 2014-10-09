JOHANNESBURG Oct 9 Kenya's shilling is set to gain some ground against the dollar next week as offshore investors buy local debt, but Nigeria and Zambia's currencies will likely come under pressure from increased import demand and falling oil prices.

KENYA

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 88.95/89.10 to the dollar earlier on Thursday, compared with 89.20/45 a week ago.

Liquidity in the shilling is likely to be tight in the week ahead as banks scramble to comply with a new central bank cash reserve ratio cycle.

The central bank requires all commercial banks to keep 5.25 percent of domestic and foreign currency deposits as cash reserves. Institutions have leeway to dip below that level, but must meet it by the 15th of each month.

Dollar inflows from offshore investors into a 12-year infrastructure bond that goes on sale this month would also support the shilling, said Sheikh Mehran, head of trading at I&M Bank.

"Next Thursday is going to be the new cycle ... normally that really helps the shilling strengthen," Mehran said.

NIGERIA

Traders expected Nigeria's naira to remain under pressure next week, weighed down by weakening global oil prices.

The currency was trading at 164.70 to the dollar on Thursday, slightly softer than 164.02 last week.

Weaker oil prices have dampened appetite for assets in Africa's biggest economy and biggest oil producer in the last two months, dragging down the naira.

The currency has lost 3.5 percent of its value since the start of the year, despite attempts by the central bank to prop it up.

"The naira could breach the 165 to the dollar by next week considering the usual surge in demand at this time of the year," one dealer said.

ZAMBIA

Market watchers expected the kwacha to lose more ground as demand from importers ticked up.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer at 6.310 per dollar, down from 6.285 a week ago.

The kwacha would tread in a range of 6.300-6.400 in the short term, Zambia National Commercial Bank said in a note.

The local unit might get some support from companies selling dollars to pay taxes due on Oct. 14, some traders said. (Reporting by George Obulutsa, Chris Mfula and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa and Susan Fenton)