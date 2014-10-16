JOHANNESBURG Oct 16 Kenya's shilling could
strengthen against the dollar next week, helped by good news
from its large tourism sector, but other sub-Saharan Africa
currencies are likely to stay under pressure as global growth
concerns dent investor appetite.
KENYA
Traders expect a boost for the shilling after Kenya signed a
partnership deal with the European Union and Germany lifted a
travel advisory against visits to the town of Mombasa that it
had issued in the wake of bomb attacks by Somali militants.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 89.10/89.20
to the dollar earlier on Thursday, marginally weaker than
89.00/89.10 last week.
Traders also expected support for the shilling from the
central bank, which regularly uses repo and term auction
deposits to manage market liquidity.
"The money market is still overly liquid, and I think they
should keep supporting the shilling," one trader said,
predicting an 88.50 to 89.30 trading range for next week.
NIGERIA
Nigeria's naira was likely to feel the pressure from falling
global oil price and as offshore investors continued dumping
local stocks and bonds.
The stock market index fell 3.43 percent on Thursday, its
biggest intraday decline in eight months, while bond yields
climbed by about 25 basis points across the board.
"The naira is likely to depreciate further in the days
ahead, unless the central bank increases its intervention in the
interbank market," one dealer said.
The central bank has stayed out of the market this week
after state-owned energy company NNPC, which accounts for the
bulk of interbank dollar trade, sold around $350 million to some
lenders.
TANZANIA
The Tanzanian shilling traded at 1,691/1,696 to the dollar,
softening from 1,685/1,690 a week ago.
"We have seen the depreciation of the local currency on
account of increased demand from importers - mainly from the
energy sector," said Hamisi Mwakibete, head of trading at
Commercial Bank of Africa Tanzania.
"We might cross 1,700 levels if this continues," Mwakibete
said, adding that the weakness could be offset by dollar flows
from tourism and the central bank.
The Bank of Tanzania said on its website it had traded $27.2
million on the interbank foreign exchange market over the past
week.
UGANDA
Traders expected Uganda's shilling, which has shed
nearly 6 percent of its value against the greenback so far in
2014, to retreat further on the back of strong seasonal year-end
demand from importers and some commercial banks.
The currency traded around 2,675/2,685, down slightly from
2,670/2,680 a week ago.
"Importers are expected to continue exerting pressure in the
short term," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at
Barclays Bank.
"Limited appetite in the interbank will also remain. The
tone for the shilling will be bearish in the short-term."
ZAMBIA
The kwacha was seen on the defensive as concerns
about weak global growth and the spread of the Ebola virus weigh
on investor appetite for emerging markets.
Commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's
second-largest copper producer at 6.3400/dollar versus 6.3100
last week.
Pressure would also mount on the kwacha after companies
finished paying local taxes on Oct. 14, opening a window for
renewed dollar demand, traders said.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema, Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, Portia
Crowe, Oludare Mayowa, Chris Mfula; Editing by)