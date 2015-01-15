NAIROBI Jan 15 The Kenyan, Ugandan and
Tanzanian shillings are expected to lose ground in the next week
after hitting multi-year lows, due to increased importer demand
and a generally stronger dollar globally, traders said.
KENYA
Kenya's shilling is expected to weaken, undermined by
importer demand that may pick up as the month draws to an end.
At 1218 GMT on Thursday, the shilling was quoted at 91.45/55
to the dollar, compared with last Thursday's close of 91.10/20.
During the session, the shilling touched a new three-year
low of 91.50/60 to the dollar.
Traders said the shilling could test 92.00 to the dollar as
firms seek dollars to meet commitments at the end of the month.
"From next week, we expect the usual end-month demand coming
in. That is now going to be even more critical for the
shilling," said Robert Gatobu, trader at Bank of Africa, adding
inflows of dollars were limited.
The shilling weakened gradually last year, in part because
of a downturn in the vital tourism industry in the wake of a
several militant attacks. The industry, a major source of
foreign exchange, is still struggling to draw back visitors.
UGANDA
The Ugandan shilling is expected to trade weaker on
the back of soaring dollar appetite from commercial banks and
the global strength of the greenback.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,893/2,903, weaker
than last Thursday's close of 2,850/2,860.
On Thursday, the shilling hit 2,900/2,910 to the dollar, a
level it last neared in September 2011, when it traded at
2,910/2,920, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"Every bank is going long and also hitting the psychological
level of 2,900 is triggering fear," said Ahmed Kalule, trader at
Bank of Africa. "People are also being unnerved by the dollar's
appreciation against other currencies."
The local currency, which has so far lost 4.2 percent so far
this month.
Since the second half of last year the shilling has been
retreating although the pressure has escalated sharply in recent
days, mainly driven by commercial banks' appetite for dollars.
Bank of Uganda, the central bank, has so far intervened
twice this year to try to tame the depreciation although there
has been little impact.
TANZANIA
The Tanzanian shilling is seen facing continued
pressure against the dollar and could further weaken unless the
central bank steps in.
Commercial banks in the east African economy quoted the
shilling at 1,770/1,780 to the dollar on Thursday, weaker than
1,740/1,750 a week ago.
The last time the shilling was at its present level was in
November 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"The shilling is uncharacteristically under pressure at this
time of the year. If the central bank does not intervene, it
could further weaken next week," said Theopistar Mnale, a trader
at TIB Development Bank.
"There are usually no significant inflows at the start of
the year. Therefore if the situation remains the same, the
outlook is for a weak shilling next week."
Market participants expected the shilling to trade in the
1,780-1,790 range over the coming days.
The Bank of Tanzania said on its website it had traded $23.8
million on the interbank foreign exchange market over the past
week.
GHANA
Ghana's cedi is expected to remain under marginal
pressure next week as corporate dollar demand climbs and major
offshore inflows dry up, analysts said.
The local currency had been stable at the beginning of
January until last week when it began to decline as greenback
demand by local firms surged.
The cedi traded at 3.2350 to the dollar at 1238 GMT on
Thursday, down 1.2 percent from January's open.
Barclays Bank Ghana dealer Michael Akpakli forecast that the
local currency could dip further next week because of a lack of
offshore inflows.
"Offshore (businesses), who were a major supporter of
foreign exchange inflows late last year, have also shifted to
the left-hand-side (buying)" Akpakli said, projecting this could
drive the cedi to the 3.2600-3.2800 to the dollar next week.
ZAMBIA
The kwacha is seen retreating due to political
uncertainty before a presidential election on Tuesday and as the
price of copper, its major export, tumbles.
At 1238 GMT on Thursday, commercial banks quoted the
currency of Africa's second biggest copper producer at 6.5400
per dollar from 6.5100 a week ago.
"Uncertainty surrounding the presidential elections,
together with a major decrease in the supply of U.S. dollars on
the local market, could see major swings on the unit in the days
ahead," the local unit of South Africa's FNB Bank said in a
note.
Copper, which was pushed below $6,000 per tonne, was likely
to put pressure on the mines and the local unit, it said.
The central bank was expected to be on the lookout to ensure
the kwacha's stability and FNB expect a wide trading range of
6.500/6.600 to the dollar.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa, Elias Biryabarema, Fumbuka
Ng'wanakilala, Kwasi Kpodo and Chris Mfula; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)