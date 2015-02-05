LAGOS Feb 5 Nigeria's naira is expected to
remain volatile next week hit by the slide in crude prices after
touching a new record low on Thursday, while other currencies
are also seen on the back foot due to rising dollar demand from
local importers.
NIGERIA
The naira recovered from its record low after the central
bank sold dollars to prop up the local currency, dealers said,
and more central bank interventions are expected next week.
The central bank has been intervening almost daily in the
interbank market since the start of the year. The naira has
suffered as falling oil prices weaken Nigeria's economy, causing
foreign investment to dwindle.
The naira hit a record low of 194.65 to the dollar
on Thursday and closed at 192.70 from 188.90 a week ago.
Month-end dollar sales by oil companies to meet their local
obligations have not been sufficient in supporting the naira.
"Demand for the dollar remains strong in the market and we
need consistent large dollar flows to reduce pent up demand in
the market," one dealer said.
The local currency has stayed well below a trading band of
160 to 176 to the dollar, set after the central bank devalued
the naira by 8 percent in November.
KENYA
The Kenyan shilling could come under pressure next
week as liquidity improves in the money markets amid a reduction
in the government's weekly borrowing from the local market.
The shilling closed at 91.25/35 on Thursday, up from
91.60/70 last week, driven by heavy hard currency flows.
"The liquidity will have improved. We might see the shilling
under pressure," said a trader with a commercial bank.
The trader said overnight average interest rates could fall
further after the government cut its weekly borrowing target in
the local market by a third to 8 billion shillings ($87.62
million). Kenya has cut this financial year's local borrowing
target by close to a quarter.
UGANDA
The Ugandan shilling is forecast to trade in a range
next week, but may weaken thereafter as foreign-owned corporates
seek dollars to pay their dividends.
At 1024 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,855/2,865, stronger than last Thursday's close of 2,860/2,870.
"Toward the end of February going into March dividend
payments might push demand up and trigger some depreciation,"
said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.
The local currency is now 3 percent weaker to the dollar so
far this year. Bukenya said the shilling would trade in the
2,850-2,875 range next week.
TANZANIA
The Tanzanian shilling is seen under pressure against
the U.S. dollar in the days ahead, weighed down by demand for
greenbacks from importers and a slowdown in inflows.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 1,830/1,840 to the
dollar on Thursday, weaker than 1,782/1,792 a week ago.
Market participants expected the shilling to trade in the
1,840-1,850 range over the coming days.
The Bank of Tanzania said it had traded $86 million on the
interbank foreign exchange market in the past week.
GHANA
Ghana's cedi could hit a fresh year-low against the
dollar next week as demand for the greenback by local importers
surges amid scanty hard currency inflows.
The local currency traded weaker on Thursday at 3.4700 to
the dollar on Thursday compared with 3.3300 a week ago.
"(Dollar) supply has waned significantly while demand
remains firm," Barclays Bank Ghana analyst Michael Akpakli said.
He forecast the cedi could decline further to 3.5000 next week.
The central bank said last week it was ready to intervene
"vigorously" this year to ensure a much more stability for the
cedi, which slumped 31 percent in 2014.
ZAMBIA
The kwacha is likely to be under pressure on light
dollar inflows into Africa's second-largest copper producer as
copper earnings dwindle.
Commercial banks quoted the kwacha weaker at 6.5500 per
dollar on Thursday from a close of 6.4900 a week ago.
"The low copper prices could present a challenge to the
kwacha," one commercial bank trader said.
The central bank was expected to intervene should the
currency weaken below 6.6000 to the dollar, while support was
seen at 6.5000, the trader said.
Kwacha weakness may be limited by investor interest in a
Treasury bill auction later on Thursday, and as mining companies
and other investors convert hard currency to kwacha to pay Value
Added Tax (VAT) due by mid-month, the trader said.
($1 = 91.3000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa, Duncan Miriri, Elias Biryabarema,
Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, Kwasi Kpodo and Chris Mfula; Editing by
James Macharia)