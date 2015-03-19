LUSAKA, March 19 Zambia's kwacha could slide to
new record lows next week due to a chronic foreign currency
shortage. Other African currencies may have a mixed outlook.
ZAMBIA
Zambia's kwacha fell more than 2.3 percent to a new
record low against the dollar on Thursday, after a worsening
foreign currency crunch fuelled panic buying in Africa's
second-biggest copper producer.
The unit traded fell to 7.6500 per dollar, down sharply from
7.2000 a week ago.
"The supply of dollars is very limited and it is unlikely
that there will be a very significant change going into next
week," a Lusaka-based commercial bank trader said.
The kwacha has fallen about 20 percent since the start of
the year, mainly hit by lower copper prices and weak demand for
the metal from big importer China.
GHANA
Ghana's cedi could weaken, with offshore hard
currency inflows expected to remain muted.
The unit has shed 9 percent to the greenback since January,
and traders said the central bank has not been as aggressive as
in the past in support the local currency through dollar sales.
However, the currency could stabilise once Ghana starts a
three-year $940 million aid package with the IMF next month,
which analysts say could unlock much needed hard currency flows.
"Once the first major disbursement of IMF funds occurs, we
may see some stability in the USD/GHS, as other investors may
have a reason to direct investment towards the country," Biggles
Amponsah of Accra-based research firm Dortis said.
NIGERIA
Nigeria's naira could take its cue from the outcome
of the central bank's rate-fixing monetary policy committee
meeting on Tuesday, just before a March 28 general election.
The naira has traded around 199 to the dollar over the last
two weeks after the central bank last month said it would sell
dollars only at 198 naira through the interbank.
"The naira will continue to trade within a band until the
next move by the central bank," one dealer said.
KENYA
The Kenyan shilling is expected to trade in a tight
range, supported by dollar inflows with foreign investors
bidding for a bond worth 25 billion shillings ($272 million).
But the long term prognosis points to a softer local unit.
"Overall the bias is for a weaker shilling, the question is
to what level and how fast," one trader said, citing the fact
that Kenya is a net importer of goods and services.
The central bank sold an undisclosed amount of dollars on
Monday when the shilling weakened sharply against the U.S.
currency. The local currency has since traded in a tight range.
TANZANIA
The Tanzanian shilling could strengthen, helped by
dollar sales by companies preparing to pay taxes and salaries.
"We think the local currency will gain some ground against
the dollar in the days ahead," said Theopistar Mnale, a trader
at TIB Development Bank.
The Bank of Tanzania said it had traded $53.65 million on
the interbank foreign exchange market over the past week.
UGANDA
Uganda's shilling is forecast to trade in a stable
range, underpinned by a lack of local currency liquidity.
The market has fallen short of shillings after an aggressive
build-up of dollar positions that pushed the local unit to an
all-time low of 3,116/3,126 last week.
"Demand will remain subdued because no one can afford to
take positions because the cost of funds is high," said Faisal
Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.
($1 = 91.9000 Kenyan shillings)
