LAGOS, April 2 Nigeria's naira could firm
against the dollar on the parallel market next week after a
peaceful election but Kenya's shilling could weaken after a
deadly attack by Islamists which could further hit tourism.
NIGERIA
The naira firmed to 210 to the dollar on the parallel market
from 226 a week ago after opposition leader Muhammadu Buhari won
in a vote that avoided the violence of previous polls.
However, the currency traded within the 199-199.50 band on
the official interbank market, where it has been stuck since
February, after the central bank pegged the rate.
In a sign of relief, individuals who had stockpiled dollars
to hedge against political risk fearing the election could be
marred by violence were exchanging their funds for the naira.
"We are not going to see much of movement in the pricing of
the naira at the interbank market until the central bank reviews
the present measure which has stagnated the rate," a dealer
said.
KENYA
The Kenyan shilling is expected to weaken, hurt by
negative sentiment after a deadly attack by al Shaabab near the
frontier with Somalia threatened its tourism fortunes.
The shilling has lost ground steadily since last year,
partly due to a downturn in tourism following attacks by al
Shabaab militants. Tourists are a leading source of hard
currencies for East Africa's biggest economy.
The shilling could trade between 92.50-93.20 to the dollar,
with a move beyond 93 likely triggering intervention from the
central bank, National Bank of Kenya trader Chris Muiga said.
Traders say a government bond could lend support to the
shilling. Kenya's central bank has invited bids for a 12-year
infrastructure bond worth 25 billion shillings ($270 million).
GHANA
Ghana's cedi could be buoyed by demand from
businesses looking to settle domestic quarterly bills.
The West African currency has weakened by about 11 percent
since January, but looks set to reverse some of those losses,
partly helped by a $940 million IMF aid deal this month that is
expected to unlock additional offshore inflows.
"Liquidity has been weak on the local market ... and this is
likely to hold the dollar/cedi at current levels next week,"
Barclays Bank analyst Michael Akpakli said.
He said demand for the local currency would rise ahead of
public holidays on Friday and Monday.
ZAMBIA
The outlook points to a firmer Zambian kwacha next week,
after the central bank hiked the amount of money commercial
banks should deposit with the regulator and as the government
plans to resolve a mining tax row with foreign investors.
The Bank of Zambia will raise the statutory reserve ratio to
18 percent from 14 percent next Wednesday.
"The increase will reduce liquidity and that should render
support to the kwacha," analyst Maambo Hamaundu said.
President Edgar Lungu last month directed the finance and
mining ministers to adjust royalties on mining firms by April 8,
saying the copper-producer could consider temporarily reverting
to the less punitive tax regime which was in place in 2014.
UGANDA
Traders predicted a stable shilling on tightening
liquidity but some investors were concerned about the impact of
a planned increase in government spending.
The Ugandan government plans to increase spending before the
2016 elections, although the central Bank of Uganda has vowed to
use its key interest rate to keep inflation in check.
The shilling traded at 3,000/3,016, weaker than 2,975/2,985
a week ago.
"Liquidity is getting tighter in the market, we see this
tightening slowing any weakening of the unit (shilling)," said
Ahmed Kalule, trader at Bank of Africa.
($1 = 92.6500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa, Elias Biryabarema, Kwasi Kpodo
and Chris Mfula; Compiled by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by
James Macharia)