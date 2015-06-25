ACCRA, June 25 Ghana's cedi currency is expected
to be steady next week due to increased central bank dollar
sales, while other African currencies were also seen little
changed.
GHANA
The cedi is expected to hold its ground against the
dollar on increased central bank dollar sales to the interbank
market, traders said.
The currency, which touched a record low of 4.4100 to the
dollar earlier this week, rallied to 4.3000 by 1000 GMT on
Thursday after closing the previous day's trading at 4.3900.
"We have seen a significant slowdown in the rate of
depreciation in the last two days mainly on strong support from
the central bank and we believe the local unit could recover
some of the losses if the support continues," Stanbic Bank
analyst Kofi Pianim said.
Ghana's central bank has increased its dollar sales in the
interbank market to $20 million a day up from $14 million a week
in a renewed bid to stabilise the cedi.
KENYA
The shilling is seen trading in a tight range against
the dollar, with any weakening due to importer demand being
balanced out by the prospect of central bank selling dollars.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 98.45/65 to the
dollar, little changed from last Thursday's close of 98.50/60.
"As we approach 99, we have seen CBK (the central bank)
coming in to protect the shilling. And when you go below 98.50,
we have seen buyers interested in buying dollars. I think we
will be range-bound," John Njenga, a trader at Commercial Bank
of Africa, said.
TANZANIA
The shilling is expected to strengthen slightly in
the days ahead, buoyed by month-end inflows of greenbacks from
corporates looking to pay salaries and taxes, as well as a
liquidity squeeze on the local currency.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,300/2,310 to the
dollar, weaker than 2,250/2,260 a week ago.
"The shilling will likely appreciate marginally against the
dollar over the coming week due to month-end inflows and a
tightness of liquidity ... we expect it to trade in the
2,290-2,300 range," said Hakim Sheikh, a trader at Commercial
Bank of Africa, Tanzania.
UGANDA
The shilling is expected strengthen on the back of
tight local shilling liquidity and a slump in dollar demand.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,270/3,280,
slightly stronger than last Thursday's close of 3,285/3,295.
"There's a lot of tightness in the supply of shillings which
should provide support. Demand has also eased off significantly
... overall the shilling will trade stable at around 3,250-3,290
levels," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays
Bank Uganda.
NIGERIA
The naira was seen under pressure on the parallel
market next on the back of latest measure by the central bank to
curb access to forex by importers of about 41 items in its bid
to halt rapid depletion of its foreign reserves.
The naira fell 0.9 percent to 222 against the dollar on the
parallel market on Thursday, but was flat at 199.40 to the
dollar at the interbank market.
The central bank imposed restrictions on the forex market in
February to halt speculation on the naira.
"There is going to be a huge pressure on the parallel market
and we expect wide devaluation of the naira in that segment of
the forex market," one senior treasurer told Reuters.
ZAMBIA
The kwacha is expected to remain steady next week as
companies convert dollars to the local unit to pay salaries and
other month-end obligations, including local taxes due end-June.
Commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's No.2 copper
producer at 7.3300 per dollar, stronger than 7.4150 a week ago.
"We expect to see this trend to hold ... however, gains in
the local unit are likely to be capped in the medium term with
copper prices on LME trending lower," Bwalya Mwanza, a currency
trader at BancABC said.
Copper traded lower on Thursday.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo, George Obulutsa, Fumbuka
Ng'wanakilala, Elias Biryabarema, Oludare Mayowa and Chris
Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)