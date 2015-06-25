ACCRA, June 25 Ghana's cedi currency is expected to be steady next week due to increased central bank dollar sales, while other African currencies were also seen little changed.

GHANA

The cedi is expected to hold its ground against the dollar on increased central bank dollar sales to the interbank market, traders said.

The currency, which touched a record low of 4.4100 to the dollar earlier this week, rallied to 4.3000 by 1000 GMT on Thursday after closing the previous day's trading at 4.3900.

"We have seen a significant slowdown in the rate of depreciation in the last two days mainly on strong support from the central bank and we believe the local unit could recover some of the losses if the support continues," Stanbic Bank analyst Kofi Pianim said.

Ghana's central bank has increased its dollar sales in the interbank market to $20 million a day up from $14 million a week in a renewed bid to stabilise the cedi.

KENYA

The shilling is seen trading in a tight range against the dollar, with any weakening due to importer demand being balanced out by the prospect of central bank selling dollars.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 98.45/65 to the dollar, little changed from last Thursday's close of 98.50/60.

"As we approach 99, we have seen CBK (the central bank) coming in to protect the shilling. And when you go below 98.50, we have seen buyers interested in buying dollars. I think we will be range-bound," John Njenga, a trader at Commercial Bank of Africa, said.

TANZANIA

The shilling is expected to strengthen slightly in the days ahead, buoyed by month-end inflows of greenbacks from corporates looking to pay salaries and taxes, as well as a liquidity squeeze on the local currency.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,300/2,310 to the dollar, weaker than 2,250/2,260 a week ago.

"The shilling will likely appreciate marginally against the dollar over the coming week due to month-end inflows and a tightness of liquidity ... we expect it to trade in the 2,290-2,300 range," said Hakim Sheikh, a trader at Commercial Bank of Africa, Tanzania.

UGANDA

The shilling is expected strengthen on the back of tight local shilling liquidity and a slump in dollar demand.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,270/3,280, slightly stronger than last Thursday's close of 3,285/3,295.

"There's a lot of tightness in the supply of shillings which should provide support. Demand has also eased off significantly ... overall the shilling will trade stable at around 3,250-3,290 levels," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank Uganda.

NIGERIA

The naira was seen under pressure on the parallel market next on the back of latest measure by the central bank to curb access to forex by importers of about 41 items in its bid to halt rapid depletion of its foreign reserves.

The naira fell 0.9 percent to 222 against the dollar on the parallel market on Thursday, but was flat at 199.40 to the dollar at the interbank market.

The central bank imposed restrictions on the forex market in February to halt speculation on the naira.

"There is going to be a huge pressure on the parallel market and we expect wide devaluation of the naira in that segment of the forex market," one senior treasurer told Reuters.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha is expected to remain steady next week as companies convert dollars to the local unit to pay salaries and other month-end obligations, including local taxes due end-June.

Commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's No.2 copper producer at 7.3300 per dollar, stronger than 7.4150 a week ago.

"We expect to see this trend to hold ... however, gains in the local unit are likely to be capped in the medium term with copper prices on LME trending lower," Bwalya Mwanza, a currency trader at BancABC said.

Copper traded lower on Thursday. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo, George Obulutsa, Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, Elias Biryabarema, Oludare Mayowa and Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)