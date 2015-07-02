LAGOS, July 2 The Nigerian naira could weaken in
the parallel market next week after the central bank restricted
access to foreign exchange by importers, while Ghana's cedi may
be buoyed further by central bank dollar sales.
NIGERIA
The naira is expected to weaken further driven by
pressure from importers excluded from the interbank market after
the central bank restricted access to forex by importers in its
bid to protect its foreign reserves.
The local currency was trading at 230 to the dollar at the
parallel market, versus 222 to the dollar last week.
The naira was trading at 196.95 at the interbank from 199.40
a week ago. Moves have been limited in the official forex market
after the central bank imposed curbs in February to halt
speculation on the local currency and prevent its rapid decline.
"Since the central bank introduced the new measure,
exempting some items from access to official forex market,
pressure has continue to mount on the parallel market and we see
this trend continuing in the near term," a trader said.
GHANA
The cedi could rally against the dollar next week on
central bank dollar sales, bolstered by renewed donor confidence
after Ghana received a positive review of its $918 aid program
with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The local currency, which touched a record low of 4.4100
against the greenback early last week, had rallied to 4.3000 by
1000 GMT from 4.3600 last Thursday.
"The gains are largely attributed to central bank's regular
sale of dollars and we expect further recovery in the week
ahead, if the central bank's support is sustained," Joseph
Biggles Amponsah of Dortis Research said.
Barclays Ghana said in a note that the "glowing" IMF review
would also help bolster the cedi in the weeks ahead.
KENYA
The shilling could be undermined by a widening
current account deficit and a central bank rate-setting meeting
due on Tuesday was unlikely to offer a respite, as it could not
change the imbalance between import and export earnings.
At 0940 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at
99.10/20 per dollar weaker than 98.50/60 a week ago.
"It is bound to continue weakening. The main target is 100,"
said a trader with a commercial bank.
The current account balance deficit widened to 101.5 billion
shillings ($1 billion) in the first quarter of 2015 versus 63.8
billion shillings in the first quarter of last year.
TANZANIA
The shilling is seen steady and could appreciate
slightly, helped by a liquidity squeeze on the local currency
and the onset of the cotton export season.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,000/2,010 to the
dollar, stronger than 2,300/2,310 a week ago.
"The start of the cotton export season and a liquidity
tightness on the shilling at the end of the second quarter and
end of the government's fiscal year (June) have helped to
relieve pressure on the local currency," said Theopistar Mnale,
a dealer at TIB Development Bank.
UGANDA
The shilling, which has shed 16.5 percent of its
value so far this year, is seen trading in a stable range of
3,290-3,330 to the dollar amidst muted corporate dollar demand.
At 1016 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,305/3,315 to the dollar, weaker than 3,270/3,280 a week ago.
"At the beginning of the month we normally have sort of a
breather in the market as most demand is met in the last days of
the month," said Shahzad Kamaluddin, trader at Crane Bank.
"I'm also expecting a bit of selling pressure because some
players are low on shillings."
ZAMBIA
The kwacha is expected to remain on the back foot
against the dollar due to a widening budget gap, shortages of
electricity that have affected mining and falling copper prices.
At 1009 GMT, commercial banks quoted the currency of
Africa's No.2 copper producer at 7.5050 per dollar, weaker than
a close of 7.3350 a week ago.
"The widening budget deficit and recent outlook downgrades
have had a negative impact on the kwacha. The shortage of
electricity has also put pressure on the kwacha because copper
production is falling when prices are already low," Bwalya
Mwanza, a forex trader at BancABC said.
Pressure on the local unit would also arise from mining
companies holding on to their dollars after the government
resumed paying them Value Added Tax refunds in kwacha, he said.
