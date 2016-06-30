NAIROBI, June 30 The Tanzanian and Zambian currencies are seen gaining ground in the next week to Thursday, while Ghana's is seen easing, traders said. KENYA The Kenyan shilling is expected to trade in a tight range, with pressure from importer dollar demand being cushioned by the prospect of central bank selling the U.S. currency. At 0900 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 100.90/101.00 to the dollar, compared with last Thursday's close of 101.10/20. "I expect importers to come in and as they come in we might see central bank trying to support the shilling," said a trader from a commercial bank. UGANDA The Ugandan shilling is forecast to trade with a slightly weaker tone as importers and commercial banks build positions to hedge against the uncertainty sparked by Britain's vote to exit the European Union. At 1151 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,403/3,413, weaker/stronger than last Thursday's close of 3,365/3,375. "Market players have adjusted but there's still some uncertainty stemming from Brexit ...there will be a bit of demand to cushion that," said a trader from a leading commercial bank. TANZANIA The Tanzanian shilling is expected to strengthen slightly in the days ahead on companies selling dollars to pay their taxes. Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,184/2,194 to the dollar on Thursday, stronger than 2,185/2,195 a week ago. "We expect the shilling to continue strengthening against the dollar next week, but the local currency might come under pressure from mid July if demand for dollars starts to pick up momentum," said Moses Kawiche, a trader at CRDB Bank. NIGERIA Nigerian naira is seen trading within range, but could depreciate a little on the parallel market as summer holiday makers increase demand for the dollar. The local currency is quoted at 282 to the dollar on the interbank market, down from 281 a dollar it closed last week, while at the parallel market the naira was quoted at 352 a dollar compared with 335 to the dollar last week. "We see the naira stabilising around 282-282.50 to the dollar on the interbank market as liquidity from oil companies boost supply," one currency trader said. Traders on the black market anticipate increase demand for the greenback, hence a possible decline in the value of the naira at the parallel market. GHANA Ghana's cedi could weaken marginally next week on unmet corporate dollar demand as local firms begin to settle end-of-quarter bills and restock. The local unit has weakened in the last two weeks on increasing greenback demand without adequate supplementary inflows to augment central bank offers. It was trading at 3.9475 at 1100 GMT compared to 3.9300 a week ago. "Unless the central bank intervenes robustly next week, the current trend is likely to continue," a commercial bank treasury dealer said. ZAMBIA The Kwacha is likely to continue trading with a bullish tone, supported by strong corporate conversions to the local unit ahead of tax payments on July 14. At 0816 GMT, the kwacha was trading at 9.9000 per dollar, stronger than 10.9000 at which it closed a week ago. "Once tax obligations are met, our view is that the kwacha will gradually begin to lose ground against the greenback," the Zambian branch of South Africa's First National Bank (FNB) said. (Reporting by John Ndiso, Chris Mfula, Elias Biryabarema, Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, Oludare Mayowa snf Kwasi Kpodo; Compiled by George Obulutsa; Editing by Toby Chopra)