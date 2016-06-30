NAIROBI, June 30 The Tanzanian and Zambian
currencies are seen gaining ground in the next week to Thursday,
while Ghana's is seen easing, traders said.
KENYA
The Kenyan shilling is expected to trade in a tight
range, with pressure from importer dollar demand being cushioned
by the prospect of central bank selling the U.S. currency.
At 0900 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
100.90/101.00 to the dollar, compared with last Thursday's close
of 101.10/20.
"I expect importers to come in and as they come in we might
see central bank trying to support the shilling," said a trader
from a commercial bank.
UGANDA
The Ugandan shilling is forecast to trade with a
slightly weaker tone as importers and commercial banks build
positions to hedge against the uncertainty sparked by Britain's
vote to exit the European Union.
At 1151 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,403/3,413, weaker/stronger than last Thursday's close of
3,365/3,375.
"Market players have adjusted but there's still some
uncertainty stemming from Brexit ...there will be a bit of
demand to cushion that," said a trader from a leading commercial
bank.
TANZANIA
The Tanzanian shilling is expected to strengthen
slightly in the days ahead on companies selling dollars to pay
their taxes.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,184/2,194 to the
dollar on Thursday, stronger than 2,185/2,195 a week ago.
"We expect the shilling to continue strengthening against
the dollar next week, but the local currency might come under
pressure from mid July if demand for dollars starts to pick up
momentum," said Moses Kawiche, a trader at CRDB Bank.
NIGERIA
Nigerian naira is seen trading within range, but
could depreciate a little on the parallel market as summer
holiday makers increase demand for the dollar.
The local currency is quoted at 282 to the dollar on the
interbank market, down from 281 a dollar it closed last week,
while at the parallel market the naira was quoted at 352 a
dollar compared with 335 to the dollar last week.
"We see the naira stabilising around 282-282.50 to the
dollar on the interbank market as liquidity from oil companies
boost supply," one currency trader said. Traders on the black
market anticipate increase demand for the greenback, hence a
possible decline in the value of the naira at the parallel
market.
GHANA
Ghana's cedi could weaken marginally next week on
unmet corporate dollar demand as local firms begin to settle
end-of-quarter bills and restock.
The local unit has weakened in the last two weeks on
increasing greenback demand without adequate supplementary
inflows to augment central bank offers. It was trading at 3.9475
at 1100 GMT compared to 3.9300 a week ago.
"Unless the central bank intervenes robustly next week, the
current trend is likely to continue," a commercial bank treasury
dealer said.
ZAMBIA
The Kwacha is likely to continue trading with a
bullish tone, supported by strong corporate conversions to the
local unit ahead of tax payments on July 14.
At 0816 GMT, the kwacha was trading at 9.9000 per dollar,
stronger than 10.9000 at which it closed a week ago.
"Once tax obligations are met, our view is that the kwacha
will gradually begin to lose ground against the greenback," the
Zambian branch of South Africa's First National Bank (FNB) said.
(Reporting by John Ndiso, Chris Mfula, Elias Biryabarema,
Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, Oludare Mayowa snf Kwasi Kpodo; Compiled
by George Obulutsa; Editing by Toby Chopra)