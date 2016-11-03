ACCRA Nov 3 Ghana and Uganda's currencies are
seen ceding ground to the dollar over the next week on the back
of a typical seasonal surge in demand while Nigeria's naira is
seen holding steady, helped by a central bank intervention.
GHANA
Ghana's cedi could be on the ropes as seasonal forex
demand by firms exerts pressure until a planned central bank
foreign exchange auction on the interbank market in
mid-November.
At 1130 GMT on Thursday the cedi was quoted at 3.9800 to the
greenback, compared to 3.9770 a week ago.
"Amidst uncertainty regarding its ability to withstand the
surge in fourth quarter demand ..., buoyed by election spending,
the cedi is likely to be tested," Analysts Joseph Biggles
Amponsah of the Accra-based Dortis Research said.
NIGERIA
Nigerian naira is seen stable around its present
level at both the official interbank and parallel market as the
central bank steps up support for the local currency, traders
said.
The local currency was steady at 470 to the dollar on the
parallel market on Thursday, same level as last week, while the
naira was quoted at 315 on the official window.
On Tuesday, Nigeria's central bank sold around $330 million
to meet part of a backlog of forex demand by manufacturing
firms, while dollar supply from international money transfer
agencies has helped ease a shortage at the parallel market.
KENYA
The Kenyan shilling could weaken in the coming days
due to strong dollar demand from manufacturers and oil importers
while inflows from horticultural products, exporters and
charities slowed.
At 1054 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
101.50/70 to the dollar compared with 101.30/50 at last
Thursday's close.
"We expect it to weaken due to sustained foreign currency
demand from manufacturers," said a trader from a commercial
bank.
UGANDA
The Ugandan shilling is forecast to lose ground as
importers ramp up demand for hard currency to pay for
merchandise shipments ahead of the Christmas shopping season.
At 1045 GMT on Thursday, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 3,475/3,485, weaker than last Thursday's close of
3,463/3,473.
"We expect the typical shopping season to trigger greater
activity on the demand side," said Faisal Bukenya, head of
market making at Barclays Bank.
TANZANIA
The Tanzanian shilling is expected to hold steady in
the days ahead, with a possibility of marginal appreciation,
helped by inflows from the agriculture sector.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,178/2,185 to the
dollar on Thursday, little changed from 2,178/2,188 a week ago.
"The slowdown in demand for dollars coupled with increased
inflows from cashew nut exports are expected to keep the
shilling steady at same levels next week or the local currency
could appreciate slightly," said Moses Kawiche, a trader at CRDB
Bank.
ZAMBIA
The kwacha is seen coming under pressure against the
dollar next week on the back of a squeeze in the supply of hard
currency.
At 1139 GMT on Thursday, commercial banks quoted the
currency of Africa's No.2 copper producer at 9.8300 per dollar
from 9.8000 a week ago.
"Pressure is likely to mount on the kwacha next week because
there are no dollar conversions after payment of salaries,"
independent analyst Maambo Hamaundu said.
(Reporting by John Ndiso, Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, Chris Mfula,
Kwasi Kpodo, Oludare Mayowa; Compiled by Elias Biryabarema;
Editing by Tom Heneghan)